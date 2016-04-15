LONDON, April 15 A repeat of the 2014 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid is still possible after Friday's semi-final draw.

Real, who won that game 4-1 in extra-time, will play first-time semi-finalists Manchester City, with the first leg in Manchester.

Atletico, who beat holders Barcelona in the quarter-finals, will be at home to Bayern Munich in their first leg.

Bayern manager Pep Guardiola therefore misses what would have been a difficult semi-final for him against City, the Premier League side he will manage from the end of the season.

First legs are on April 26-27 and second legs on May 3-4. (Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Alan Baldwin)