UPDATE 1-Loss secondary to Dortmund soccer players as bus attack sinks in
DORTMUND, Germany, April 12 They lost the game, but realised there is more to life than soccer.
LONDON, April 15 A repeat of the 2014 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid is still possible after Friday's semi-final draw.
Real, who won that game 4-1 in extra-time, will play first-time semi-finalists Manchester City, with the first leg in Manchester.
Atletico, who beat holders Barcelona in the quarter-finals, will be at home to Bayern Munich in their first leg.
Bayern manager Pep Guardiola therefore misses what would have been a difficult semi-final for him against City, the Premier League side he will manage from the end of the season.
First legs are on April 26-27 and second legs on May 3-4. (Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Alan Baldwin)
DORTMUND, Germany, April 12 They lost the game, but realised there is more to life than soccer.
MUNICH, April 12 Cristiano Ronaldo struck twice as holders Real Madrid came from behind to win 2-1 at Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.