Aug 30 Draw for the 2012-13 Champions League group stage, held in Monaco on Thursday: Group A Porto Dynamo Kiev Paris St Germain Dinamo Zagreb Group B Arsenal Schalke 04 Olympiakos Piraeus Montpellier HSC Group C AC Milan Zenit St Petersburg Anderlecht Malaga Group D Real Madrid Manchester City Ajax Amsterdam Borussia Dortmund Group E Chelsea Shakhtar Donetsk Juventus Nordsjaelland Group F Bayern Munich Valencia Lille BATE Borisov Group G Barcelona Benfica Spartak Moscow Celtic Group H Manchester United Braga Galatasaray CFR Cluj - - First matches to be played Sept. 18 and 19. (Compiled by Tom Pilcher)