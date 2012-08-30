Aug 30 Draw for the 2012-13 Champions League
group stage, held in Monaco on Thursday:
Group A
Porto
Dynamo Kiev
Paris St Germain
Dinamo Zagreb
Group B
Arsenal
Schalke 04
Olympiakos Piraeus
Montpellier HSC
Group C
AC Milan
Zenit St Petersburg
Anderlecht
Malaga
Group D
Real Madrid
Manchester City
Ajax Amsterdam
Borussia Dortmund
Group E
Chelsea
Shakhtar Donetsk
Juventus
Nordsjaelland
Group F
Bayern Munich
Valencia
Lille
BATE Borisov
Group G
Barcelona
Benfica
Spartak Moscow
Celtic
Group H
Manchester United
Braga
Galatasaray
CFR Cluj
- -
First matches to be played Sept. 18 and 19.
(Compiled by Tom Pilcher)