LONDON Dec 15 Reaction to the draw for the Champions League last 16 round, which was made on Monday:

Paris St Germain (France) v Chelsea (England)

Olivier Letang, PSG deputy sporting director, said: "Chelsea are a very good team but we also have our strengths. The important thing is to be ready in February."

David Barnard, Chelsea club secretary, said: "PSG are known to us as we played them in the quarters last year and they've got David Luiz playing for them too.

"It's a good draw logistically too for our supporters.

"Both sides have very different squads from last year, so if it was PSG or anyone else, it would've been the same situation."

Manchester City (England) v Barcelona (Spain)

Txiki Begiristain, Manchester City director of football and former Barcelona player, told Sky Sports: "Every tie in that draw is the same, it's fantastic, so we're looking forward to it.

"We have plenty of confidence with the way we qualified beating Bayern Munich at home and Roma away, so the players will be working hard to get fit and arrive in confidence for those games.

"We have improved our squad from last season and we have some real quality up front."

Andoni Zubizarreta, Barcelona sporting director, told Canal Plus: "It's a great tie against a great rival, a team we know extremely well.

"There is no doubt that we will go to Manchester and be true to our ideas, pushing into the opponent's half and going on the attack

"There is still a long way to go until February and let's see what shape each team is in when the tie comes around."

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) v Atletico Madrid (Spain)

Michael Schade, Leverkusen CEO, said: "Every team is tough at this stage and we know what they can do and that they were in the final last season.

"We need to be at the top of our game if we are to have chance to advance. They are team of 11 players with quality all over.

"They have shown they can perform away from home as well as well as at home and they did not concede a goal in five of six group games."

Atletico director Clemente Villaverde told Canal Plus: "To be among the best teams in Europe again is very important for us as a club.

"Among all the teams that were in the draw this is one against whom we are sure we are going to fight.

"Obviously they will make it very difficult for us but we have every chance of going through."

Juventus (Italy) v Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Juventus director Pavel Nedved, said: " We have to be very careful because Dortmund have young, talented players.

"There are a few teams who are almost impossible to compete with, so we are happy to have a side against whom we have a chance.

"I'm a big fan of (Juergen) Klopp and I'm curious to see our level in Europe. The games against Dortmund will give us a clear indication of that."

Hans-Joachim Watzke, Dortmund CEO, said: "Juventus have great international experience. It will be a tough opponent, no question about that. It will be 50-50.

"We always had great meetings with Juve and we expect the same now. It (draw) could have been worse it could have been better."

Schalke 04 (Germany) v Real Madrid (Spain)

Schalke defender Benedikt Howedes said on Twitter: "Real Madrid are currently one of the best sides in the world but we'll do our best to stand firm against them."

Real director Emilio Butragueno told Canal Plus: "Let's say that we are rather optimistic.

"We have the experience from last season, a very, very good experience when we essentially won the tie in the first leg. But we know that football can be cruel and for sure everything will very different this time.

"They are competitive, with very loyal fans who will back them for 90 minutes, and we will need a good result to be able to wrap things up in Madrid."

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) v Bayern Munich (Germany)

Shakhtar midfielder Taras Stepanenko, said: "Bayern are the strongest club in Europe with great players. So far it has been difficult for us against German clubs.

"Last season we looked good against Dortmund at home but only drew before losing away."

Bayern forward Arjen Robben, said: "We will analyse our opponents and then we will approach the game again in a concentrated way.

"If we do all that then it should also work out well for us."

Arsenal (England) v AS Monaco (France)

David Miles, Arsenal's club secretary, told Sky Sports News: "As the draw came out, it was evident a lot of the big teams had gone, so we're pleased to have avoided them.

"But, we're delighted to be here in the knockout stages for the 17th consecutive season and we're very much looking forward to the games and a great atmosphere."

Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev, said: "Arsenal are a great team with great European history. And we will welcome back Arsene Wenger, who coached Monaco." (Compiled by Michael Hann; editing by Justin Palmer)