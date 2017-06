NYON, Switzerland, April 21 Eleven-times champions Real Madrid will take on neighbours Atletico Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals.

The other semi-final will feature Monaco v Juventus.

The draw made on Friday showed that Real and Monaco will play the first leg at home, on May 2-3.

Real Madrid beat Atletico in the final in 2014 and 2016.

