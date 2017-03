ZURICH, Aug 9 Draw for the Champions League playoff round made at UEFA headquarters on Friday: Olympique Lyonnais v Real Sociedad Schalke 04 v Metalist Kharkiv Pacos de Ferreira v Zenit St Petersburg PSV Eindhoven v AC Milan Fenerbahce v Arsenal Steaua Bucharest v Legia Warsaw Dinamo Zagreb v Austria Vienna Viktoria Plzen v Maribor Ludogorets Razgrad v FC Basel Shakhter Karangandy v Celtic First-named team to play first leg at home. First legs to be played on Aug 20 or 21, second legs on Aug 27 or 28. (Compiled by Brian Homewood)