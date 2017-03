ZAGREB Oct 20 Olympiakos Piraeus boosted their hopes of reaching the Champions League knockout stages after an Ideye Brown goal helped them to a 1-0 Group F win at Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday.

The result left Olympiakos level with Bayern Munich at the top of the section with six points from three games after the German side suffered a 2-0 setback at Arsenal.

Dinamo and Arsenal have three points each.

Nigerian Ideye scored a 79th-minute winner with a superb finish from a tight angle, redeeming himself for an astonishing miss earlier in the second half. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade; Editing by Rex Gowar)