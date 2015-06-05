BERLIN, June 5 Facts and figures relating to the Champions League final between Barcelona and Juventus at the Olympic Stadium on Saturday:

-- This will be the 60th final of the competition since it started as the European Champions Cup in the 1955-56 season and the first final in the competition's history to be staged in Berlin.

-- The final was never held in the former East Germany but it has been staged in West Germany or the unified Germany seven times: in Stuttgart (1959 and 1988), Munich (1979, 1993, 1997 and 2012), and Gelsenkirchen (2004).

-- Borussia Dortmund are the only German team to lift the European Cup on German soil, winning the 1997 final in Munich when they beat Juventus 3-1.

-- That was one of Juventus's five defeats in the final along with their losses in 1973, 1983, 1998 and 2003. They have lifted the cup twice -- beating Liverpool on the night of the Heysel Stadium disaster in Brussels in 1985 and Ajax Amsterdam on penalties in Rome in 1996.

-- Italian clubs have won the European Cup a total of 12 times with AC Milan's seven wins, Inter Milan's three and Juve's two.

-- Spanish clubs have lifted the trophy 14 times with Real Madrid winning it last year for a record 10th time and Barcelona winning it four times.

-- Barcelona's first win was over the Italians from Sampdoria in 1992 and their three other wins in the last decade have been against English clubs, beating Arsenal in 2006 and Manchester United in both 2009 and 2011.

-- Both Juventus and Barcelona will complete the treble if they win on Saturday having both won the League and Cup doubles domestically.

-- They would join Celtic (1967), Ajax Amsterdam (1972), PSV Eindhoven (1988), Manchester United (1999), Inter Milan (2010) and Bayern Munich (2013) as treble winners.

-- Barcelona would become the first club to achieve the treble twice having first done it in 2009.

-- Both managers, Massimiliano Allegri of Juventus and Luis Enrique of Barcelona are looking to win the trophy in their first seasons in their current jobs.

-- Barcelona's Lionel Messi, who shares the all-time record with Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo of 77 Champions League goals would become the first player to score in three Champions League finals if he finds the net on Saturday. He also scored in the 2009 and 2011 finals.

-- Andrea Pirlo could complete a rare double of playing for and against the same team in the final -- and winning two winners medals. He was in the AC Milan team that beat Juventus on penalties at Old Trafford in 2003 and should be in Juve's starting line-up on Saturday. He also won the title with AC Milan in 2007.

-- Goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is the last survivor of that 2003 Juventus team still playing at the club. Eight Barca players who won the Cup in 2011 are still playing at the Nou Camp.

-- The two clubs have met in four previous two-legged ties since the 1970-71 season when Juventus won an Inter Cities Fairs Cup tie 4-2 on aggregate.

-- Since then Barcelona beat holders Juventus 2-1 on aggregate in the quarter-finals of the 1985-86 European Cup, and beat them 3-2 on aggregate in the semi-finals of the 1990-91 European Cup Winner's Cup.

-- Their last meeting was in the quarter-finals of the Champions League in 2002-03 when Juventus won 3-2 on aggregate. Current Barca manager Luis Enrique captained the Catalans at home in the second leg which Juve, with Buffon in goal, won 2-1. (Reporting by Mike Collett)