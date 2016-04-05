BARCELONA, April 5 Barcelona's Luis Suarez netted twice for a 2-1 win over 10-man Atletico Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final, first leg on Tuesday after the visitors' Fernando Torres opened the scoring and was later sent off.

After a flurry of chances for the home side, Suarez levelled from close range in the 63rd minute and then headed the winner in the 74th, giving the Champions League holders the edge before next week's second leg at the Vicente Calderon.

Despite getting off to an ideal start when Torres fired Koke's threaded pass through the legs of barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen after 25 minutes, Atletico suffered a seventh consecutive defeat against Barcelona.

Diego Simeone's side had two men sent off when they lost to the Catalans in La Liga and were again punished for their indiscipline, Torres seeing red after yellow cards for fouls on Neymar and Sergio Busquets in the space of six minutes.

Atletico withstood constant pressure until Suarez stabbed Jordi Alba's low pass home from close range and the Uruguayan completed the comeback by heading Dani Alves' cross past Jan Oblak to the delight of the Nou camp faithful. (Editing by Ken Ferris)