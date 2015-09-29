MUNICH, Sept 29 Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski continued his remarkable scoring run with a hat-trick in a 5-0 thrashing of Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday to snap the Croats' 45-game unbeaten run and take control of their Champions League group.

In an explosive first half in which Bayern were 4-0 up inside half an hour, Lewandowski, who has notched a staggering 10 goals in their last three matches, including five in a record nine-minute spell against VfL Wolfsburg last week, netted twice in seven minutes after Brazilian Diego Costa had put Bayern ahead.

Mario Goetze added his second of the campaign before Poland captain Lewandowski chipped keeper Eduardo in the 55th minute for his third goal as the title favourites moved to a maximum six points from two Group F matches.

Dinamo, unbeaten in 45 consecutive matches in all competitions before Tuesday and winners at Arsenal in their opening group game, were mere observers witnessing Bayern's awe-inspiring display of speed, skill and strength. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Ken Ferris)