MUNICH, March 16 Bayern Munich scored twice in extra time to battle back from two goals down and beat Juventus 4-2 on Wednesday to march into the Champions League last eight with a 6-4 aggregate victory.

Thiago Alcantara drilled in after 108 minutes and Kingsley Coman curled in their fourth goal two minutes later as Bayern, who needed a 90th-minute equaliser from Thomas Mueller to force extra time, finished stronger to keep up their treble hopes.

In a reverse of the first leg when Juve came back from a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2, Bayern dug deep to score twice in the second half.

It was a bitter defeat for last season's runners-up Juve, who ran out of steam in extra time to leave domestic titles as their only potential silverware this season.

