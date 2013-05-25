LONDON May 25 Tens of thousands of Germans will descend on London's Wembley Stadium later on Saturday (1845 GMT) when four-times winners Bayern Munich take on domestic rivals Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final.

The world's most prestigious club soccer match pits unassuming 68-year-old Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes against excitable Dortmund boss Juergen Klopp, 45, in an intriguing clash of styles.

Bayern have lost two out of the last three finals, including last year to Chelsea in a penalty shootout on their home ground, and are desperate for a fifth crown while Dortmund are again underdogs as they look to add to their surprise 1997 triumph.

A German treble awaits Bundesliga champions Bayern if they win on Saturday in front of 90,000 fans and then beat VfB Stuttgart in the German Cup final on June 1.

Heynckes hopes to bow out on a high before being replaced by former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola for next season.

Bayern are even bigger favourites after Dortmund's Germany midfielder Mario Goetze, who will join the Bavarians in July, was ruled out of Saturday's first all-German Champions League showpiece through injury. (Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Ken Ferris)