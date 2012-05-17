May 17 Facts and figures ahead of the Champions
League final between Bayern Munich and Chelsea at the Allianz
Arena in Munich on Saturday (1845 GMT):
BAYERN MUNICH v CHELSEA
Head-to-head record
Played: 2
Wins: Bayern 1, Chelsea 1
Goals: Bayern 5, Chelsea 6
Previous matches
CL: QF 6/04/05 Chelsea 4 Bayern 2
12/04/05 Bayern 3 Chelsea 2
CL record this season:
Bayern Munich P12 W8 D1 L3 F25 A10
Chelsea P12 W7 D3 L2 F24 A11
Scorers:
Bayern - Mario Gomez 12, Arjen Robben 4, Franck Ribery 3, Toni
Kroos 2, Ivica Olic 2, Thomas Mueller 1, Rafinha 1
Chelsea - Didier Drogba 5, Frank Lampard 3, Ramires 3, Fernando
Torres 3, Branislav Ivanovic 2, Salomon Kalou 2, Juan Mata 2,
Raul Meireles 2, David Luiz 1, John Terry 1
Most appearances:
Bayern - Jerome Boateng 12
Chelsea - Petr Cech 12
* Bayern Munich are the first team to benefit from home
stadium advantage since the Champions League was inaugurated in
the 1992-93 season. The last time a team played at home in a
European Cup final was in 1984 when the visitors, Liverpool,
beat AS Roma on penalties after a 1-1 draw in Rome.
* It is the sixth time that Europe's premier club
competition has been contested in a clash between German and
English teams. Bayern won the first in 1975 when they beat Leeds
United 2-0 but the four since have all gone in favour of
England. Bayern lost 1-0 to Aston Villa in 1982 and 2-1 to
Manchester United in 1999. The other games were Liverpool v
Borussia Moenchengladbach (3-1 in 1977) and Nottingham Forest v
Hamburg SV (1-0 in 1980).
* The only previous clash between the two teams was in the
CL quarter-finals seven years ago. Amazingly, the majority of
goals scored in those two games (six of 11) were netted by
players who may well feature in this final. Chelsea midfielder
Frank Lampard scored three in those games and striker Didier
Drogba bagged two. Bayern midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger was
on the score-sheet in the first leg. Chelsea goalkeeper Petr
Cech also played in those games as did Chelsea defender John
Terry, who will miss this final through suspension.
* It is the first time since AC Milan beat Liverpool in 2007
that neither of the two teams contesting the final is the
reigning champion in their own country. Bayern finished second
in the Bundesliga this season and Chelsea placed sixth in the
Premier League.
* Bayern are playing in their fourth CL final and their
ninth in the CL/European Cup. They have won the CL once (2001 on
penalties after a 1-1 draw with Valencia) and the European title
four times after three successive wins between 1974 and 1976.
* Chelsea are playing in only their second CL final and have
never been European champions. They lost on penalties to
Manchester United in the 2008 final after a 1-1 draw.
* If Chelsea win, they would become the fifth English club
to be crowned European champions after Manchester United,
Liverpool, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa. It would be
England's 12th title, one short of Spain's record of 13. If
Bayern win, it would be Germany's seventh title.
* A Chelsea victory would break a jinx that has prevented
teams from Europe's biggest capital cities -- London, Paris,
Rome, Moscow and Berlin -- from becoming European champions.
* Nine of Bayern's players who appeared in the 2010 final,
lost to Inter Milan, are still on the club's books - goalkeeper
Joerg Butt, defenders Philipp Lahm, Daniel Van Buyten and Holger
Badstuber, who is suspended, midfielders Bastian Schweinsteiger
and Arjen Robben and forwards Thomas Mueller, Ivica Olic and
Mario Gomez.
* Eight of the Chelsea players who appeared in the 2008
final are still in the squad - goalkeeper Petr Cech, defenders
Ashley Cole and the suspended John Terry, midfielders Frank
Lampard, Michael Essien and Florent Malouda and forwards Didier
Drogba and Salomon Kalou.
* Bayern have won all seven home games they have played in
the CL this season, including one qualifying round. They have
scored 21 goals in those games and conceded just four. Bayern
have won 13 of their last 14 CL home games, losing just once to
Inter Milan in last season's knockout round.
* Bayern have a great home record against English teams,
losing just once in 18 games and winning 11 of them. Their only
defeat was to unfancied Norwich City who won 2-1 in Munich in
the 1993-94 UEFA Cup.
* Bayern striker Mario Gomez has scored 12 goals in his 11
CL games this season and a remarkable 20 in his last 17 matches
in the competition. He is just two behind the record of 14 in a
CL season set by Barcelona's Lionel Messi in the current
campaign.
* Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes won the CL with Real Madrid in
1998 and would become only the third team boss to win the title
with two different clubs after Ottmar Hitzfeld, with Borussia
Dortmund in 1997 and Bayern in 2001, and Jose Mourinho, with
Porto in 2004 and Inter Milan in 2010.
* Chelsea have won only one of their six CL away games this
season - a 1-0 victory over Benfica in the quarter-finals.
Chelsea have also won only one of six CL games away to German
clubs - a 1-0 win over VfB Stuttgart in the 2004 knockout round.
* Chelsea's Lampard would be playing in his 100th European
match - his 96th for Chelsea after four with his previous club
West Ham United. It would also be his 88th CL game for Chelsea,
a club record.
* Chelsea manager Roberto Di Matteo, who took over in
mid-season, remains unbeaten in the CL after four wins and a
draw in his first five matches in charge.
(Compiled by Paul Radford)