UPDATE 1-Soccer-Man United cleared in Pogba deal, FIFA open proceedings against Juventus
* FIFA had asked for details of transfer from Juve (updates with FIFA statement)
CARDIFF, June 3 Cristiano Ronaldo struck twice as Real Madrid became the first team to successfully defend their European title in the Champions League era with a 4-1 win over Juventus in Saturday's final for their third triumph in four years.
Real, who now have a record 12 European Cup wins, grabbed the lead in the 20th minute through Ronaldo, who slotted the ball low into the corner after a clever cut-back from Dani Carvajal following a classic counter attack.
But determined Italian champions Juve drew level seven minutes later, with one of the finest goals seen in a Champions League final, as Croatian forward Mario Mandzukic beat Real keeper Keylor Navas with a perfectly executed overhead kick.
The Spanish champions took charge after the break, however, restoring their lead through a deflected long-range shot from Brazilian Casemiro in the 61st minute before Portugal forward Ronaldo struck again, from close-range, after fine work by Luka Modric, to score his 600th goal for club and country.
Juve finished with 10 men after Juan Cuadrado was sent off in the 84th for a second yellow card after pushing Sergio Ramos and in the final minute of normal time substitute Marco Asensio added a fourth after some poor defending from the Italians. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Ken Ferris)
June 21 Oxford United manager Michael Appleton has left the club to become Craig Shakespeare's assistant at Leicester City on a three-year contract.
June 21 Rangers have appointed Manchester City academy director Mark Allen as their director of football, the Scottish Premiership side announced on Tuesday.