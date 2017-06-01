Soccer-Appleton leaves Oxford to become assistant manager at Leicester
June 21 Oxford United manager Michael Appleton has left the club to become Craig Shakespeare's assistant at Leicester City on a three-year contract.
June 1 Here are some facts and figures ahead of Saturday's Champions League final between Juventus and defending champions Real Madrid in Cardiff:
- Italian champions Juventus have won the competition twice before, in 1985 and 1996.
- Spanish champions Real Madrid have won on 11 previous occasions in 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, and 2016.
- The teams have met in Europe's top-level club competition on 18 previous occasions, ending with eight wins apiece and two draws between them.
- Madrid have scored 499 goals in the competition and will become the first team in the tournament's history to reach 500 goals if they score in the final.
- If Madrid beat Juventus, the Spanish side will become the first team to successfully defend the title since AC Milan in 1990.
- Juventus will become the ninth European side to record a treble if they beat Madrid, having already won the Coppa Italia and Serie A this season.
- The Italians are seeking to become the first team to lift the trophy unbeaten since Manchester United in 2008.
Ronaldo on form:
- Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to reach 100 career Champions League goals this season.
- The Portuguese also tied Lionel Messi's record of seven Champions League career hat-tricks.
- Ronaldo also became the only player in Champions League history to score consecutive hat-tricks in knockout stage matches.
The final:
- This year's Champions League final will be played at the National Stadium of Wales in Cardiff, which was opened in 1999 for the Rugby World Cup.
- The stadium has gross capacity of 73,445 and an estimated net capacity of 66,000.
- The final will be broadcast in more than 200 countries, with an expected 'live' average of 160 million viewers.
- Both teams are competing in their sixth Champions League final, equalling AC Milan's record.
- Germany's Felix Brych will referee the final. The 41-year-old was in charge of the 2014 Europa League final between Sevilla and Benfica in Turin.
Season review:
- This year's Champions League saw 375 goals scored in 124 games, with an average of 3.02 goals per game.
- The highest previous average was in the 2012-13 season when 368 goals were scored in 125 games at an average of 2.94 goals per game.
- The highest-scoring Champions League game this season took place between Germany's Borussia Dortmund and Poland's Legia Warsaw on Nov. 22. Dortmund won 8-4.
- Dortmund also scored the most goals in the group stage this season with 21.
- Including the knockout stages, Real Madrid are the highest scorers at this year's competition with 32 goals.
Top scorers this season (Prefix indicates goals scored):
11-Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
10-Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)
8-Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)
8-Edison Cavani (Paris St Germain)
7-Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund)
Top-scoring clubs:
- Real Madrid (499), Barcelona (459), Bayern Munich (415), Manchester United (350), Arsenal (281), Juventus (263), Chelsea (249), AC Milan (231), Porto (218), Olympique Lyon (187)
* Source - UEFA (Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru)
June 21 Rangers have appointed Manchester City academy director Mark Allen as their director of football, the Scottish Premiership side announced on Tuesday.
June 21 Brighton and Hove Albion forward Sam Baldock has signed a new three-year deal that will keep him at the Premier League club until the end of the 2019-20 season, the club announced on Tuesday.