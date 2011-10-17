UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bullet point preview of Premier League fixtures
LONDON, Feb 9 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of matchday 25 of the Premier League on Feb 11, 12 and 13 (1500 unless stated):
Oct 17 Champions League group stage fixtures (times GMT, 1845 unless stated).
Playing on Tuesday
Group A
Napoli v Bayern Munich
Manchester City v Villarreal
Group B
CSKA Moscow v Trabzonspor (1600)
Lille v Inter Milan
Group C
Otelul Galati v Manchester United
Basel v Benfica
Group D
Real Madrid v Olympique Lyon
Dinamo Zagreb v Ajax Amsterdam
- -
Playing on Wednesday
Group E
Bayer Leverkusen v Valencia
Chelsea v Racing Genk
Group F
Olympique Marseille v Arsenal
Olympiakos Piraeus v Borussia Dortmund
Group G
Shakhtar Donetsk v Zenit St Petersburg
Porto v APOEL Nicosia
Group H
AC Milan v BATE Borisov
Barcelona v Viktoria Plzen
LONDON, Feb 9 Everton can match striker Romelu Lukaku's ambition and keep the Belgium international at Goodison Park, manager Ronald Koeman said on Thursday.
Feb 9 Midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the English club said on Thursday.