Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
Dec 9 Champions League group stage fixtures (all 1945 GMT). Playing on Tuesday Group A Manchester United v Shakhtar Donetsk Real Sociedad v Bayer Leverkusen Group B Galatasaray v Juventus FC Copenhagen v Real Madrid Group C Benfica v Paris St Germain Olympiakos Piraeus v Anderlecht Group D Bayern Munich v Manchester City Viktoria Plzen v CSKA Moscow Playing on Wednesday Group E Schalke 04 v Basel Chelsea v Steaua Bucharest Group F Olympique Marseille v Borussia Dortmund Napoli v Arsenal Group G Austria Vienna v Zenit St Petersburg Atletico Madrid v Porto Group H AC Milan v Ajax Amsterdam Barcelona v Celtic (Editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.