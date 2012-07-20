July 20 Draw for the Champions League third qualifying round.

Ties will be played on July 31/Aug. 1 and Aug. 7/8.

The winners will compete for a place in the Champions League group stage while the losers will go in to the Europa League play-offs.

Maribor (Slovenia)/Zeljeznicar (Bosnia) v F91 Dudelange (Luxemburg)/FC Salzburg (Austria)

BATE Borisov (Belarus)/FK Vardar (Macedonia) v KS Skenderbeu (Albania)/Debrecen (Hungary)

CFR Cluj (Romania) v Slovan Liberec (Czech Republic)/ Shakhter Karagandy (Kazakhstan)

Anderlecht (Belgium) v Shamrock Rovers (Ireland)/FK Ekranas (Lithuania)

Buducnost Podgorica (Montenegro)/Slask Wroclaw (Poland) v The New Saints (Wales)/Helsingsborgs IF (Sweden)

Ulisses FC (Armenia)/FC Sheriff (Moldova) v Ludogorets(Bulgaria)/Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia)

Celtic (Scotland) v HJK Helsinki (Finland)/KR Reykjavík (Iceland)

Molde (Norway)/Ventspils (Latvia) v Flora Tallinn (Estonia)/FC Basel (Switzerland)

MSK Zilina (Slovakia)/Hapoel Kiryat Shmona (Israel) v Neftci PFK (Azerbaijan)/FC Zestafoni (Georgia)

AEL Limassol (Cyprus)/Linfield (Northern Ireland) v Valletta FC (Malta)/Partizan (Serbia)

Fenerbahce (Turkey) v Vaslui (Romania)

Motherwell (Scotland) v Panathinaikos (Greece)

FC Copenhagen (Denmark) v Club Bruges (Belgium)

Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine) v Feyenoord (Netherlands) (Editing by Mark Meadows)