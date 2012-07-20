July 20 Draw for the Champions League third
qualifying round.
Ties will be played on July 31/Aug. 1 and Aug. 7/8.
The winners will compete for a place in the Champions League
group stage while the losers will go in to the Europa League
play-offs.
Maribor (Slovenia)/Zeljeznicar (Bosnia) v F91 Dudelange
(Luxemburg)/FC Salzburg (Austria)
BATE Borisov (Belarus)/FK Vardar (Macedonia) v KS Skenderbeu
(Albania)/Debrecen (Hungary)
CFR Cluj (Romania) v Slovan Liberec (Czech Republic)/
Shakhter Karagandy (Kazakhstan)
Anderlecht (Belgium) v Shamrock Rovers (Ireland)/FK Ekranas
(Lithuania)
Buducnost Podgorica (Montenegro)/Slask Wroclaw (Poland) v
The New Saints (Wales)/Helsingsborgs IF (Sweden)
Ulisses FC (Armenia)/FC Sheriff (Moldova) v
Ludogorets(Bulgaria)/Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia)
Celtic (Scotland) v HJK Helsinki (Finland)/KR Reykjavík
(Iceland)
Molde (Norway)/Ventspils (Latvia) v Flora Tallinn
(Estonia)/FC Basel (Switzerland)
MSK Zilina (Slovakia)/Hapoel Kiryat Shmona (Israel) v Neftci
PFK (Azerbaijan)/FC Zestafoni (Georgia)
AEL Limassol (Cyprus)/Linfield (Northern Ireland) v Valletta
FC (Malta)/Partizan (Serbia)
Fenerbahce (Turkey) v Vaslui (Romania)
Motherwell (Scotland) v Panathinaikos (Greece)
FC Copenhagen (Denmark) v Club Bruges (Belgium)
Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine) v Feyenoord (Netherlands)
