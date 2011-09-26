Sept 26 Champions League group stage fixtures
(times GMT, 1845 unless stated)
Playing on Tuesday
Group A
Bayern Munich v Manchester City
Napoli v Villarreal
Group B
CSKA Moscow v Inter Milan (1600)
Trabzonspor v Lille
Group C
Manchester United v Basel
Otelul Galati v Benfica
Group D
Olympique Lyon v Dinamo Zagreb
Real Madrid v Ajax Amsterdam
- -
Playing on Wednesday
Group E
Valencia v Chelsea
Bayer Leverkusen v Racing Genk
Group F
Arsenal v Olympiakos Piraeus
Olympique Marseille v Borussia Dortmund
Group G
Zenit St Petersburg v Porto (1600)
Shakhtar Donetsk v APOEL Nicosia
Group H
BATE Borisov v Barcelona
AC Milan v Viktoria Plzen
(Edited by Tom Pilcher; To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)