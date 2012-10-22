Oct 22 Champions League group stage fixtures
(times GMT, 1845 unless stated)
Playing on Tuesday (1845 unless stated)
Group E
Nordsjaelland v Juventus
Shakhtar Donetsk v Chelsea
Group F
BATE Borisov v Valencia
Lille v Bayern Munich
Group G
Spartak Moscow v Benfica (1600)
Barcelona v Celtic
Group H
Galatasaray v CFR Cluj
Manchester United v Braga
Playing on Wednesday (1845 unless stated)
Group A
Porto v Dynamo Kiev
Dinamo Zagreb v Paris St Germain
Group B
Arsenal v Schalke 04
Montpellier HSC v Olympiakos Piraeus
Group C
Zenit St Petersburg v Anderlecht (1600)
Malaga v AC Milan
Group D
Ajax Amsterdam v Manchester City
Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid
