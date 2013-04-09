ISTANBUL, April 9 Real Madrid reached the Champions League semi-finals despite a 3-2 loss at Galatasaray on Tuesday after goals from Cristiano Ronaldo at the start and end of a pulsating match earned the Spaniards a 5-3 aggregate win.

Madrid appeared comfortably on course for a shot at winning a 10th European Cup when Ronaldo scored in the seventh minute - his 10th goal in this season's competition - with a close-range strike after Sami Khedira knocked in a low cross from the right.

Emmanuel Eboue put Galatasaray level on the night in the 57th, rifling home from the edge of the area after a pull back from Wesley Sneijder who put them ahead in the 70th when he sent the ball between Raphael Varane's legs before a neat finish.

Two minutes later, Drogba extended Galatasaray's lead to 3-1 with a delightful back heel inside the area from Nordin Amrabat's cross before Ronaldo added his second in the third minute of injury time after being set up by Karim Benzema. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ken Ferris)