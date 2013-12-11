(Repeats to fix technical transmission problem)

ISTANBUL Dec 11 Galatasaray beat Juventus 1-0 with a late Wesley Sneijder goal to reach the Champions League knockout stage on Wednesday as they completed a match abandoned due to snow a day earlier.

Sneijder broke the deadlock in the 85th minute after being set up by a headed knock down from striker Didier Drogba, firing a low shot past Gianluigi Buffon in the Group B match.

Galatasaray's win lifted them above the Italian champions into second with seven points compared to six for Juve, who drop into the Europa League. Real Madrid won the group with 16 points having beaten bottom side FC Copenhagen 2-0 away on Tuesday.

The game in Istanbul restarted in the 32nd minute on Wednesday after being abandoned due to heavy snowfall on Tuesday. Both teams struggled on a muddy pitch which made passing a major challenge, forcing them to hit long balls. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Ken Ferris)