ISTANBUL Feb 26 Aurelien Chedjou's second-half equaliser earned Galatasaray a 1-1 first-leg draw at home to Chelsea on Wednesday to leave their Champions League last-16 tie evenly poised.

The defender took advantage of sloppy marking to find space in the box and steer home Wesley Sneijder's inswinging corner on 65 minutes.

Fernando Torres had silenced a raucous crowd when he fired Chelsea into a ninth-minute lead and the Premier League leaders controlled the first half.

But the Turkish side improved after the break and Selcuk Inan was guilty of a bad miss from close range minutes before Chedjou's goal. (Editing by Justin Palmer)