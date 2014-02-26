Soccer-Leicester appoint Shakespeare as manager for the remainder of season - club
March 12 Premier League champions Leicester City confirmed on Sunday that Craig Shakespeare will continue as manager until the end of the season.
ISTANBUL Feb 26 Aurelien Chedjou's second-half equaliser earned Galatasaray a 1-1 first-leg draw at home to Chelsea on Wednesday to leave their Champions League last-16 tie evenly poised.
The defender took advantage of sloppy marking to find space in the box and steer home Wesley Sneijder's inswinging corner on 65 minutes.
Fernando Torres had silenced a raucous crowd when he fired Chelsea into a ninth-minute lead and the Premier League leaders controlled the first half.
But the Turkish side improved after the break and Selcuk Inan was guilty of a bad miss from close range minutes before Chedjou's goal. (Editing by Justin Palmer)
March 12 An injury to Harry Kane marred Tottenham Hotspur's party as they marked their last FA Cup tie at their White Hart Lane home with a 6-0 thrashing of third-tier London rivals Millwall to book their place in a loaded semi-final line-up on Sunday.
March 12 (Gracenote) - Results from the English FA Cup 6th Round matches on Sunday 6th Round Sunday, March 12 Tottenham Hotspur - Millwall (III) 6-0 (halftime: 2-0) Saturday, March 11 Arsenal - Lincoln City (V) 5-0 (halftime: 1-0) Middlesbrough - Manchester City 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Next Fixtures (GMT): 6th Round Monday, March 13 Chelsea v Manchester United (1945)