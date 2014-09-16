(Adds details)

ISTANBUL, Sept 16 A stoppage time strike from Burak Yilmaz earned Galatasaray a 1-1 draw with Anderlecht in their opening Group D Champions League fixture on Tuesday after Dennis Praet had put the visitors on course for victory.

Praet found the opening in the 52nd minute, gathering a cross on the left, passing two players along the edge of the penalty area and firing in a shot to Galatasaray keeper Fernando Muslera's right which flew in off the post.

Into injury time, Galatasaray's Aurelien Chedjou broke through the defences on the left of the area and found Burak who shot past Anderlecht keeper Davy Roef from a few metres to the relief of the home side.

In an open match, both sides had chances to give their campaigns a positive start with Burak failing to connect properly with a pass across the area in the eighth minute.

The visitors sprang into life midway through the first half with Matias Suarez firing in a cross from the left and Ibrahima Conte sending a shot back across the goal and out of play. Two minutes later Aleksandar Mitrovic forced a save from Muslera.

In the 29th minute a free kick for the visitors found Anderlecht defender Olivier Deschacht but he directed his shot straight at Muslera. Galatasaray responded several minutes later with a couple of efforts, including a shot from Felipe Melo in the 35th minute that was deflected wide.

Shortly after Praet's goal, Aleksandar Mitrovic had a chance to double the lead but fired a close-range shot wide.

Galatasaray then resumed the attacking mode in which they had started the half, striker Goran Pandev firing in a shot which was saved by Anderlecht keeper Roef.

The home side kept up the pressure in the final stages and had a string of scoring opportunities before Burak capitalised on his chance in added time. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ken Ferris)