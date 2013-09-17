ISTANBUL, Sept 17 Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his contract extension by grabbing a second-half hat-trick as Real Madrid thrashed Galatasaray 6-1 in their Champions League Group B opener on Tuesday.

Real, who started with world record signing Gareth Bale on the bench, went ahead in the 33rd minute against the run of play when midfielder Isco's shot went in off the post.

Forward Karim Benzema doubled their lead in the 54th, calmly slotting past Fernando Muslera, before Ronaldo netted after 63 minutes before adding his second three minutes later with Bale, who had just come on, involved in the build-up.

Benzema scored again in the 81st minute, tapping the ball home following a cross from Ronaldo, before Umut Bulut got a consolation goal for the Turkish champions in the 84th.

But Ronaldo, who signed a three-year contract extension at Madrid this week, then got his hat-trick in added time when he sailed past three defenders before firing into the net. (Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Ken Ferris)