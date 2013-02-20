ISTANBUL Feb 20 Galatasaray striker Burak Yilmaz scored his seventh goal in seven Champions League matches but his team were held to a 1-1 draw by Schalke 04 thanks to a Jermaine Jones goal in their last 16 first leg match on Wednesday.

Yilmaz put Galatasaray ahead in the 12th minute, picking up a pass from Selcuk Inan and flicking the ball around a defender to power in a shot past keeper Timo Hildebrand.

Schalke equalised in the closing seconds of a pulsating first half as the visitors broke quickly and Jefferson Farfan passed across the goal to Jones who side-footted the ball past Fernando Muslera, leaving the German side well placed ahead of the second leg.

New Galatasaray signing Didier Drogba, last year's Champions League hero for Chelsea, linked up well with Yilmaz in attack but fellow big-name acquisition Wesley Sneijder was substituted after the first half.

