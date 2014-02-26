Soccer-Leicester appoint Shakespeare as manager for the remainder of season - club
March 12 Premier League champions Leicester City confirmed on Sunday that Craig Shakespeare will continue as manager until the end of the season.
ISTANBUL Feb 26 Galatasaray 1 Chelsea 1 - Champions League round of 16 first leg result.
At Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi, Istanbul
Scorers:
Galatasaray: Aurelien Chedjou 65
Chelsea: Fernando Torres 9
Halftime: 0-1
March 12 An injury to Harry Kane marred Tottenham Hotspur's party as they marked their last FA Cup tie at their White Hart Lane home with a 6-0 thrashing of third-tier London rivals Millwall to book their place in a loaded semi-final line-up on Sunday.
March 12 (Gracenote) - Results from the English FA Cup 6th Round matches on Sunday 6th Round Sunday, March 12 Tottenham Hotspur - Millwall (III) 6-0 (halftime: 2-0) Saturday, March 11 Arsenal - Lincoln City (V) 5-0 (halftime: 1-0) Middlesbrough - Manchester City 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Next Fixtures (GMT): 6th Round Monday, March 13 Chelsea v Manchester United (1945)