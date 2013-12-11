ISTANBUL Dec 11 Teams for Wednesday's rearranged Champions League Group B match between Galatasaray and Juventus at Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi, Istanbul which was abandoned after 32 minutes on Tuesday due to heavy snow with the score at 0-0.
Galatasaray: 25-Fernando Muslera; 27-Emmanuel Eboue, 21-Aurelien Chedjou, 26-Semih Kaya, 5-Gokhan Zan; 3-Felipe Melo, 10-Wesley Sneijder, 8-Selcuk Inan, 77-Albert Riera; 11-Didier Drogba, 17-Burak Yilmaz
Substitutes: 86-Ufuk Ceylan, 13-Nounkeu, 6-Ceyhun Gulselam, 20-Bruma, 35-Yekta Kurtulus, 52-Emre Colak, 19-Umut Bulut
Juventus: 1-Gianluigi Buffon; 15-Andrea Barzagli, 19-Leonardo Bonucci, 3-Giorgio Chiellini; 26-Stephan Lichtsteiner, 23-Arturo Vidal, 6-Paul Pogba, 8-Claudio Marchisio, 22-Kwadwo Asamoah; 10-Carlos Tevez, 14-Fernando Llorente
Substitutes: 30-Marco Storari, 4-Martin Caceres, 5-Angelo Ogbonna, 20-Simone Padoin, 33-Mauricio Isla, 12-Sebastian Giovinco, 27-Fabio Quagliarella
Referee: Pedro Proenca (Portugal) (Compiled by Ece Toksabay; editing by Josh Reich and Toby Davis)