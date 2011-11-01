MANCHESTER, England Nov 1 Dorinel Munteanu knows all about shocking the English and is hoping his Otelul Galati side can do just that by leaving their nerves in the Old Trafford dressing room when they face Manchester United in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Galati coach is the former Romania midfielder who scored an equaliser when his country stunned England 3-2 at Euro 2000 to send their them out of the tournament at the group stage.

Victory for his charges against the English champions in their Group C encounter might be too much to hope for even if United's 6-1 thumping by Manchester City last month proved that Old Trafford is not a fortress.

"A draw would be a dream," Munteanu told a news conference on Tuesday. "Everyone is nervous but we hope nerves disappear 10 minutes before the game.

"That game (hammering by City) was an accident, it could happen to anyone. I'm not relying on that result, the potential Manchester United has is much bigger and I still have respect for Manchester United."

United have not lost at home in their last nine Champions League games but they have conceded at least one goal in each game of the last five and let in three in their previous Old Trafford group game, a surprise 3-3 draw with FC Basel.

Benfica lead the group with seven points from three games, two ahead of United and three ahead of Basel. Debutants Galati have yet to get off the mark although they gave a good account of themselves in a 2-0 defeat by United in Romania last month. (Editing by Martyn Herman; To query or comment on this story email: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)