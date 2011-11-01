By Sonia Oxley
| MANCHESTER, England
MANCHESTER, England Nov 1 Dorinel Munteanu
knows all about shocking the English and is hoping his Otelul
Galati side can do just that by leaving their nerves in the Old
Trafford dressing room when they face Manchester United in the
Champions League on Wednesday.
The Galati coach is the former Romania midfielder who scored
an equaliser when his country stunned England 3-2 at Euro 2000
to send their them out of the tournament at the group stage.
Victory for his charges against the English champions in
their Group C encounter might be too much to hope for even if
United's 6-1 thumping by Manchester City last month proved that
Old Trafford is not a fortress.
"A draw would be a dream," Munteanu told a news conference
on Tuesday. "Everyone is nervous but we hope nerves disappear 10
minutes before the game.
"That game (hammering by City) was an accident, it could
happen to anyone. I'm not relying on that result, the potential
Manchester United has is much bigger and I still have respect
for Manchester United."
United have not lost at home in their last nine Champions
League games but they have conceded at least one goal in each
game of the last five and let in three in their previous Old
Trafford group game, a surprise 3-3 draw with FC Basel.
Benfica lead the group with seven points from three games,
two ahead of United and three ahead of Basel. Debutants Galati
have yet to get off the mark although they gave a good account
of themselves in a 2-0 defeat by United in Romania last month.
