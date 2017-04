BRUSSELS Feb 17 Julian Draxler scored twice as VfL Wolfsburg took a big step towards reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League with a 3-2 victory over Gent in the first leg of their last-16 tie on Wednesday.

Draxler, who joined from Schalke 04 at the start of the season, struck in the 44th minute after a classy dribble past midfielder Thomas Foket and a quick one-two with Vierinha before tucking the ball past the keeper.

Gent started the second half much improved, pushing for an equaliser, but Draxler netted again in the 54th minute as he capitalised on one of many errant passes by the Gent defence.

Max Kruse then made it 3-0 and also came close to adding a fourth goal before the home team rallied with two late strikes from Sven Kums and Kalifa Coulibaly. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)