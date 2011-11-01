GENK, Belgium Nov 1 Group E leaders Chelsea let two points slip on Tuesday as fighting Belgian side Racing Genk pulled back from a goal down to draw 1-1 in the Champions League.

Genk, destroyed 5-0 by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge two weeks ago, were dominant in the second half and were well worth their point.

Chelsea showed their superior class when Fernando Torres chipped over the defence to allow Ramires to score from close range in the 26th minute.

The visitors were awarded a penalty for handball 13 minutes later but David Luiz's weak effort was saved by keeper Laszlo Koteles.

Genk battled hard to get back in the game in the second period and got their reward on 61 minutes when Fabien Camus cut the ball back into the penalty area for an unmarked Jelle Vossen to roll the ball past keeper Petr Cech. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)