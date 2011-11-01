GENK, Belgium Nov 1 Group E leaders Chelsea let
two points slip on Tuesday as fighting Belgian side Racing Genk
pulled back from a goal down to draw 1-1 in the Champions
League.
Genk, destroyed 5-0 by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge two weeks
ago, were dominant in the second half and were well worth their
point.
Chelsea showed their superior class when Fernando Torres
chipped over the defence to allow Ramires to score from close
range in the 26th minute.
The visitors were awarded a penalty for handball 13 minutes
later but David Luiz's weak effort was saved by keeper Laszlo
Koteles.
Genk battled hard to get back in the game in the second
period and got their reward on 61 minutes when Fabien Camus cut
the ball back into the penalty area for an unmarked Jelle Vossen
to roll the ball past keeper Petr Cech.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)