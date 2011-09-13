GENK, Belgium, Sept 13 Belgium's Racing Genk held out for a 0-0 draw against Valencia in their opening Champions League Group E match on Tuesday.

The Spanish side, who have won their first two La Liga matches, had the bulk of possession and pressure and hit the bar midway through the second half, although it was far from purely one-way traffic.

Valencia's Daniel Parejo in the centre, and Ronaldo Soldado, often on the right, caused Genk's defence some difficulties, notably when the former forced Genk keeper Laszlo Koteles into a reflex save from Soldado's cross in the 59th minute.

Valencia's Adil Rami also hit the bar in the 72nd minute with an overhead kick.

Genk, whose coach Mario Been arrived at the club just two weeks ago, threatened more in the second half, and Jeroen Simaeys forced a good save from Valencia keeper Diego Alves six minutes from time.