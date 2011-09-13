Soccer-Midfielder Tiote swaps Newcastle for China's Beijing Enterprises
Feb 9 Midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the English club said on Thursday.
GENK, Belgium, Sept 13 Belgium's Racing Genk held out for a 0-0 draw against Valencia in their opening Champions League Group E match on Tuesday.
The Spanish side, who have won their first two La Liga matches, had the bulk of possession and pressure and hit the bar midway through the second half, although it was far from purely one-way traffic.
Valencia's Daniel Parejo in the centre, and Ronaldo Soldado, often on the right, caused Genk's defence some difficulties, notably when the former forced Genk keeper Laszlo Koteles into a reflex save from Soldado's cross in the 59th minute.
Valencia's Adil Rami also hit the bar in the 72nd minute with an overhead kick.
Genk, whose coach Mario Been arrived at the club just two weeks ago, threatened more in the second half, and Jeroen Simaeys forced a good save from Valencia keeper Diego Alves six minutes from time. (Writing by Phil Blenkinsop, editing by Alan Baldwin;For Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)
Feb 9 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic said Andy Carroll may miss Saturday's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion as the striker has not trained this week due to a minor groin injury.
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - South Korea's Pyeongchang marks the one-year countdown to Asia's first Winter Olympics outside of Japan with a news conference and ceremony at the Gangneung Hockey Center. (OLYMPICS-PYEONGCHANG/ (PIX, TV), expect by 0800 GMT/3 AM ET, by Peter Rutherford, 400 words)