Soccer-Midfielder Tiote swaps Newcastle for China's Beijing Enterprises
Feb 9 Midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the English club said on Thursday.
GENK, Belgium, Sept 13 Belgium's Racing Genk held out for a 0-0 draw against a largely dominant Valencia in their opening Champions League Group E match on Tuesday.
The Spanish side, who have won their first two La Liga matches, had the bulk of possession and pressure and hit the bar midway through the second half, although it was far from purely one-way traffic.
Valencia's Daniel Parejo in the centre and more right-sided Roberto Soldado caused Genk's defence some difficulties, notably when the former forced keeper Laszlo Koteles into a reflex save from Soldado's cross in the 59th minute.
Valencia's Adil Rami also hit the bar in the 72nd minute with an overhead kick.
Genk, whose coach Mario Been arrived at the club just two weeks ago, defended capably and threatened more in the second half. Defender Jeroen Simaeys forced a good save from Valencia keeper Diego Alves six minutes from time.
The result, with a first point, drew a huge cheer from the capacity home crowd, who spent the minutes after the match jumping up and down in time with music.
Genk's Simaeys was similarly upbeat.
"They had more possession than us... they have fantastic players. It was not easy... I am happy with our defensive performance today and I'm pleased with the 0-0," he said.
Been said he too was pleased with the 11-man effort and the opening of Genk's account.
"This is something you can be proud of -- if you can get a result like this against a top team such as Valencia... We had our chances, they theirs. It was an open match. We are happy with this nice point."
"I've seen a very good Genk side, that dared to play and that gave little away."
The Belgian champions, now just mid-table in the league, remain without a win in the Champions League. Genk failed to win in their only previous Champions League appearances nine seasons ago and only managed one home goal -- albeit in a 1-1 draw with Real Madrid -- finishing bottom of their group.
In Group E's other match, Chelsea beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-0. (Writing by Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Alan Baldwin;For Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)
Feb 9 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic said Andy Carroll may miss Saturday's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion as the striker has not trained this week due to a minor groin injury.
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - South Korea's Pyeongchang marks the one-year countdown to Asia's first Winter Olympics outside of Japan with a news conference and ceremony at the Gangneung Hockey Center. (OLYMPICS-PYEONGCHANG/ (PIX, TV), expect by 0800 GMT/3 AM ET, by Peter Rutherford, 400 words)