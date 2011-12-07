Dec 7 Olympique Lyon hero Bafetimbi Gomis
scored the quickest ever Champions League hat-trick to help his
side pull off an astonishing 7-1 win at Dinamo Zagreb and secure
last 16 qualification on Wednesday.
His three goals in seven minutes, including the first just
before halftime, meant the France striker beat the previous
record set by Blackburn Rovers' Mike Newell in December 1995.
The 7-1 scoreline in Group D, which put Lyon through to the
knockout stages for a ninth straight season, was also the French
club's biggest win in the Champions League and Dinamo's heaviest
defeat in all European competition.
Remi Garde's side also needed Ajax Amsterdam to lose at home
to Real Madrid and hope for a seven-goal swing in goal
difference which they managed comfortably as Ajax went down 3-0.
Gomis scored a fourth as he became only the seventh player
to reach that tally in one Champions League match.
