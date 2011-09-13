LONDON, Sept 13 Facts and figures relating to Group A for the 2011-2012 Champions League:

Bayern Munich (Germany)

Champions League appearances: 15th

CL record: 1 title (2001), 3 finals, 5 semi-finals, 10 quarter-finals

CL match record: P149 W73 D40 L36 F244 A160

European Cup/CL record: 4 titles (1974, 1975, 1976, 2001), 8 finals, 13 semi-finals, 22 quarter-finals

EC/CL match record: P249 W136 D59 L54 F468 A249

Other European titles: Cup Winners Cup 1 (1967), UEFA Cup 1 (1996)

Overall match record: P369 W200 D89 L80 F711 A382

Last season: lost to Inter Milan 3-3 on away goals in last 16

Coach: Jupp Heynckes (Germany)

CL Record: no matches (total with Real Madrid P11 W7 D3 L1)

Biggest CL win: 10/03/09 v Sporting Lisbon 7-1

Worst CL defeat: 8/04/09 v Barcelona 0-4

Most CL appearances: Oliver Kahn 103

Most CL goals: Giovane Elber 21

Fascinating fact: Bayern's 7-1 home win over Sporting Lisbon in the last 16 in 2009 equals the highest score of the CL knockout stage

- -

Villarreal (Spain)

Champions League appearances: 3rd

CL record: 1 semi-final (2006), 2 quarter-finals

CL match record: P22 W6 D12 L4 F21 A20

European Cup/CL record: 1 semi-final, 2 quarter-finals

EC/CL match record: P26 W9 D12 L5 F28 A23

European titles: none

Overall match record: P84 W43 D24 L17 F132 A77

Last season: lost to Porto 7-4 on aggregate in UEFA Cup semi-finals

Coach: Juan Carlos Garrido (Spain) CL Record: no matches

Biggest CL win: 21/10/08 v AAB Aalborg 6-3

Worst CL defeats: 15/04/09 v Arsenal 0-3

Most CL appearances: Marcos Senna 19

Most CL goals: Joseba Llorente 4

Fascinating fact: Villarreal, on making their European debut in 2004, succeeded in keeping a clean sheet in each of their first 12 home games, scoring 22 times themselves

- -

Manchester City (England)

Champions League appearances: 1st

CL record: none

CL match record: no matches

European Cup/CL record: best performance - 1st round (1968-69)

EC/CL match record: P2 W0 D1 L1 F1 A2

European titles: Cup Winners Cup 1 (1970)

Overall match record: P68 W36 D16 L16 F108 A62

Last season: lost to Dynamo Kiev 2-1 on aggregate in UEFA Cup 4th round

Coach: Roberto Mancini (Italy)

CL Record: no matches (total with Lazio/Inter Milan, P40 W20 D9 L11)

Biggest CL win: none

Worst CL defeat: none

Most CL appearances: none

Most CL goals: none

Fascinating fact: Manchester City's only previous foray into Europe's premier club competition ended in ignominious failure. They drew 0-0 with Fenerbahce at home in the first round of the European Cup in 1968-69 and went out 2-1 on aggregate

- -

Napoli (Italy)

Champions League appearances: 1st

CL record: none

CL match record: no matches

European Cup/CL record: best performance - 2nd round (1990-91)

EC/CL match record: P6 W2 D3 L1 F6 A3

European titles: UEFA Cup 1 (1989)

Overall match record: P109 W47 D33 L29 F137 A111

Last season: lost to Villarreal 2-1 on aggregate in UEFA Cup 3rd round

Coach: Walter Mazzarri (Italy) CL Record: no matches

Biggest CL win: none

Worst CL defeat: none

Most CL appearances: none

Most CL goals: none

Fascinating fact: Napoli were absent from European club competition for 14 seasons after the 1994-95 season, a period in which they were demoted and also went bankrupt

- -

Head-to-heads

Bayern Munich v Manchester City - no matches

Bayern Munich v Villarreal - no matches

Bayern Munich v Napoli

Played: 2

Wins: Napoli 1, draws 1

Previous matches

UEFA: SF 5/04/89 Napoli 2 Bayern Munich 0

19/04/89 Bayern Munich 2 Napoli 2

Villarreal v Manchester City - no matches

Villarreal v Napoli - no matches

Manchester City v Napoli - no matches

