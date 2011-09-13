Soccer-Midfielder Tiote swaps Newcastle for China's Beijing Enterprises
Feb 9 Midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the English club said on Thursday.
LONDON, Sept 13 Facts and figures relating to Group A for the 2011-2012 Champions League:
Bayern Munich (Germany)
Champions League appearances: 15th
CL record: 1 title (2001), 3 finals, 5 semi-finals, 10 quarter-finals
CL match record: P149 W73 D40 L36 F244 A160
European Cup/CL record: 4 titles (1974, 1975, 1976, 2001), 8 finals, 13 semi-finals, 22 quarter-finals
EC/CL match record: P249 W136 D59 L54 F468 A249
Other European titles: Cup Winners Cup 1 (1967), UEFA Cup 1 (1996)
Overall match record: P369 W200 D89 L80 F711 A382
Last season: lost to Inter Milan 3-3 on away goals in last 16
Coach: Jupp Heynckes (Germany)
CL Record: no matches (total with Real Madrid P11 W7 D3 L1)
Biggest CL win: 10/03/09 v Sporting Lisbon 7-1
Worst CL defeat: 8/04/09 v Barcelona 0-4
Most CL appearances: Oliver Kahn 103
Most CL goals: Giovane Elber 21
Fascinating fact: Bayern's 7-1 home win over Sporting Lisbon in the last 16 in 2009 equals the highest score of the CL knockout stage
- -
Villarreal (Spain)
Champions League appearances: 3rd
CL record: 1 semi-final (2006), 2 quarter-finals
CL match record: P22 W6 D12 L4 F21 A20
European Cup/CL record: 1 semi-final, 2 quarter-finals
EC/CL match record: P26 W9 D12 L5 F28 A23
European titles: none
Overall match record: P84 W43 D24 L17 F132 A77
Last season: lost to Porto 7-4 on aggregate in UEFA Cup semi-finals
Coach: Juan Carlos Garrido (Spain) CL Record: no matches
Biggest CL win: 21/10/08 v AAB Aalborg 6-3
Worst CL defeats: 15/04/09 v Arsenal 0-3
Most CL appearances: Marcos Senna 19
Most CL goals: Joseba Llorente 4
Fascinating fact: Villarreal, on making their European debut in 2004, succeeded in keeping a clean sheet in each of their first 12 home games, scoring 22 times themselves
- -
Manchester City (England)
Champions League appearances: 1st
CL record: none
CL match record: no matches
European Cup/CL record: best performance - 1st round (1968-69)
EC/CL match record: P2 W0 D1 L1 F1 A2
European titles: Cup Winners Cup 1 (1970)
Overall match record: P68 W36 D16 L16 F108 A62
Last season: lost to Dynamo Kiev 2-1 on aggregate in UEFA Cup 4th round
Coach: Roberto Mancini (Italy)
CL Record: no matches (total with Lazio/Inter Milan, P40 W20 D9 L11)
Biggest CL win: none
Worst CL defeat: none
Most CL appearances: none
Most CL goals: none
Fascinating fact: Manchester City's only previous foray into Europe's premier club competition ended in ignominious failure. They drew 0-0 with Fenerbahce at home in the first round of the European Cup in 1968-69 and went out 2-1 on aggregate
- -
Napoli (Italy)
Champions League appearances: 1st
CL record: none
CL match record: no matches
European Cup/CL record: best performance - 2nd round (1990-91)
EC/CL match record: P6 W2 D3 L1 F6 A3
European titles: UEFA Cup 1 (1989)
Overall match record: P109 W47 D33 L29 F137 A111
Last season: lost to Villarreal 2-1 on aggregate in UEFA Cup 3rd round
Coach: Walter Mazzarri (Italy) CL Record: no matches
Biggest CL win: none
Worst CL defeat: none
Most CL appearances: none
Most CL goals: none
Fascinating fact: Napoli were absent from European club competition for 14 seasons after the 1994-95 season, a period in which they were demoted and also went bankrupt
- -
Head-to-heads
Bayern Munich v Manchester City - no matches
Bayern Munich v Villarreal - no matches
Bayern Munich v Napoli
Played: 2
Wins: Napoli 1, draws 1
Previous matches
UEFA: SF 5/04/89 Napoli 2 Bayern Munich 0
19/04/89 Bayern Munich 2 Napoli 2
Villarreal v Manchester City - no matches
Villarreal v Napoli - no matches
Manchester City v Napoli - no matches
- - - - (Compiled by Paul Radford; editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 9 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic said Andy Carroll may miss Saturday's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion as the striker has not trained this week due to a minor groin injury.
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - South Korea's Pyeongchang marks the one-year countdown to Asia's first Winter Olympics outside of Japan with a news conference and ceremony at the Gangneung Hockey Center. (OLYMPICS-PYEONGCHANG/ (PIX, TV), expect by 0800 GMT/3 AM ET, by Peter Rutherford, 400 words)