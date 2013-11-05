Soccer-Wenger focuses on 'bigger picture' for Arsenal future
March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, whose contract expires at the end of the season, will make a decision about his future based on the "bigger picture" and not a recent slump in form.
Nov 5 Champions League Group A results and standings after Tuesday's matches. Shakhtar Donetsk 0 Bayer Leverkusen 0 Real Sociedad 0 Manchester United 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Manchester United 4 2 2 0 6 3 8 Bayer Leverkusen 4 2 1 1 8 5 7 Shakhtar Donetsk 4 1 2 1 3 5 5 Real Sociedad 4 0 1 3 1 5 1 Previous results: Sept. 17 Manchester United 4 Bayer Leverkusen 2 Real Sociedad 0 Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Oct. 2 Shakhtar Donetsk 1 Manchester United 1 Bayer Leverkusen 2 Real Sociedad 1 Oct. 23 Bayer Leverkusen 4 Shakhtar Donetsk 0 Manchester United 1 Real Sociedad 0 Fixtures: Nov. 27 Shakhtar Donetsk v Real Sociedad Bayer Leverkusen v Manchester United Dec. 10 Manchester United v Shakhtar Donetsk Real Sociedad v Bayer Leverkusen (Editing by Toby Davis)
ROME - Napoli face the unenviable task of trying to recover a two-goal deficit against Real Madrid in their last 16, second leg tie after a 3-1 defeat at the Bernabeu. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-NAP-MAD/, expect from 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)
March 7 Defender Harry Maguire maintains that 19th-placed Hull City are still in control of their own destiny and can climb out of the Premier League relegation zone if they can rediscover some consistency.