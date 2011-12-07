Dec 7 Champions League Group A results and
standings after Wednesday's matches.
Manchester City 2 Bayern Munich 0
Villarreal 0 Napoli 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Bayern Munich * 6 4 1 1 11 6 13
Napoli * 6 3 2 1 10 6 11
Manchester City + 6 3 1 2 9 6 10
Villarreal 6 0 0 6 2 14 0
* Denotes qualified for last 16
+ Denotes qualified for Europa League last 32
Results:
Sept 14
Manchester City 1 Napoli 1
Villarreal 0 Bayern Munich 2
Sept. 27
Bayern Munich 2 Manchester City 0
Napoli 2 Villarreal 0
Oct 18
Napoli 1 Bayern Munich 1
Manchester City 2 Villarreal 1
Nov 2
Bayern Munich 3 Napoli 2
Villarreal 0 Manchester City 3
Nov 22
Napoli 2 Manchester City 1
Bayern Munich 3 Villarreal 1
