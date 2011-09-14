Soccer-English FA Cup 4th round result
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Result from the English FA Cup 4th Round replay match on Wednesday 4th Round, replay Wednesday, February 8 Leicester City - Derby County (II) 3-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1) AET
Sept 14 Champions League Group A results and standings after Wednesday's matches.
Manchester City 1 Napoli 1
Villarreal 0 Bayern Munich 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Bayern Munich 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Napoli 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Manchester City 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Villarreal 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Next fixtures:
Sept. 27
Bayern Munich v Manchester City
Napoli v Villarreal
Oct. 18
Napoli v Bayern Munich
Manchester City v Villarreal
Nov. 2
Bayern Munich v Napoli
Villarreal v Manchester City
Nov. 22
Napoli v Manchester City
Bayern Munich v Villarreal
Dec. 7
Manchester City v Bayern Munich
Villarreal v Napoli (Editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Result from the English FA Cup 4th Round replay match on Wednesday 4th Round, replay Wednesday, February 8 Leicester City - Derby County (II) 3-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1) AET
Feb 8 Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has played down talk that Chelsea have an advantage over their Premier League rivals by not playing in Europe this season, saying it is harder to maintain momentum when they do not play as regularly.
Feb 8 Liverpool can learn a thing or two from Chelsea such as the Premier League leaders' ability to grind out results even when they are not playing at their best, midfielder Adam Lallana has said.