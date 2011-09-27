UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bullet point preview of Premier League fixtures
Sept 27 Champions League Group A results and standings after Tuesday's matches.
Bayern Munich 2 Manchester City 0
Napoli 2 Villarreal 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Bayern Munich 2 2 0 0 4 0 6
Napoli 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
Manchester City 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
Villarreal 2 0 0 2 0 4 0
Results:
Sept 14
Manchester City 1 Napoli 1
Villarreal 0 Bayern Munich 2
Next fixtures:
Oct. 18
Napoli v Bayern Munich
Manchester City v Villarreal
Nov. 2
Bayern Munich v Napoli
Villarreal v Manchester City
Nov. 22
Napoli v Manchester City
Bayern Munich v Villarreal
Dec. 7
Manchester City v Bayern Munich
Villarreal v Napoli
LONDON, Feb 9 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of matchday 25 of the Premier League on Feb 11, 12 and 13 (1500 unless stated):
LONDON, Feb 9 Everton can match striker Romelu Lukaku's ambition and keep the Belgium international at Goodison Park, manager Ronald Koeman said on Thursday.
Feb 9 Midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the English club said on Thursday.