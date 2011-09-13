LONDON, Sept 13 Facts and figures relating to Group B for the 2011-2012 Champions League:

Inter Milan (Italy)

Champions League appearances: 11th

CL record: 1 title (2010), 1 final, 2 semi-finals, 6 quarter-finals

CL match record: P97 W46 D25 L26 F138 A109

European Cup/CL record: 3 titles (1964, 1965, 2010), 5 finals, 8 semi-finals, 12 quarter-finals

EC/CL match record: P158 W78 D43 L37 F229 A152

Other European titles: UEFA Cup 3 (1991, 1994, 1998)

Overall match record: P352 W173 D86 L93 F542 A331

Last season: lost to Schalke 04 7-3 on aggregate in quarter-finals

Coach: Gian Piero Gasperini (Italy) CL Record: no matches

Biggest CL win: 20/10/04 v Valencia 5-1

Worst CL defeat: 25/11/03 v Arsenal 1-5

Most CL appearances: Javier Zanetti 88

Most CL goals: Adriano 14

Fascinating fact: Inter's third European champions title in 2010 came 45 years after their second, the longest gap by any title-winning club

- -

CSKA Moscow (Russia)

Champions League appearances: 6th

CL record: 2 quarter-finals (1993, 2010)

CL match record: P34 W8 D8 L18 F31 A49

European Cup/CL record: 2 quarter-finals

EC/CL match record: P52 W18 D13 L21 F59 A66

European titles: UEFA Cup 1 (2005)

Overall match record: P105 W47 D24 L34 F147 A110

Last season: lost to Porto 3-1 on aggregate in UEFA Cup 4th round

Coach: Leonid Slutsky (Russia) CL Record: P7 W3 D2 L2

Biggest CL win: 7/12/04 v Paris St Germain 3-1

Worst CL defeat: 17/03/93 v Olympique Marseille 0-6

Most CL appearances: Aleksei Berezutsky 27

Most CL goals: Milos Krasic 5

Fascinating fact: CSKA failed to score in eight of their first 11 CL games

- -

Lille (France)

Champions League appearances: 4th

CL record: best performance - last 16 (2007)

CL match record: P20 W4 D9 L7 F16 A16

European Cup/CL record: 1 last 16

EC/CL match record: P24 W7 D9 L8 F22 A17

European titles: none, best performance - last 16 CL (2007)

Overall match record: P66 W28 D21 L17 F83 A56

Last season: lost to PSV Eindhoven 5-3 on aggregate in UEFA Cup 3rd round

Coach: Rudi Garcia (France) CL Record: no matches

Biggest CL wins: 25/09/01 v Olympiakos Piraeus 3-1

17/10/06 v AEK Athens 3-1

Worst CL defeat: 17/10/01 v Olympiakos Piraeus 1-2

Most CL appearances: Gregory Tafforeau 16

Most CL goals: Bruno Cheyrou 3

Fascinating fact: Lille have never conceded more than three goals in a European game and have let in only 56 in 66 matches in total

- -

Trabzonspor (Turkey)

Champions League appearances: 1st

CL record: none

CL match record: no matches

European Cup/CL record: best performance - 2nd round (1976-77)

EC/CL match record: P22 W9 D3 L10 F21 A29

European titles: none, best performance - UEFA Cup 3rd round (1991-92/1994-95)

Overall match record: P79 W29 D19 L31 F98 A116

Last season: lost to Liverpool 3-1 on aggregate in UEFA Cup 1st round

Coach: Senol Gunes (Turkey) CL Record: no matches

Biggest CL win: no matches

Worst CL defeat: no matches

Most CL appearances: none

Most CL goals: none

Fascinating fact: Trabzonspor are making their CL debut by default, having been drafted in as last-minute replacements for Turkish champions Fenerbahce who are being investigated for match-fixing

- -

Head-to-heads

Inter Milan v CSKA Sofia

Played: 4

Wins: Inter 4

Previous matches

CL: GP 23/10/07 CSKA Moscow 1 Inter Milan 2

7/11/07 Inter Milan 4 CSKA Moscow 2

CL: QF 31/03/10 Inter Milan 1 CSKA Moscow 0

6/04/10 CSKA Moscow 0 Inter Milan 1

Inter Milan v Lille - no matches

Inter Milan v Trabzonspor

Played: 2

Wins: Inter 1, Trabzonspor 1

Previous matches

UEFA: R1 14/09/83 Trabzonspor 1 Inter Milan 0

28/09/83 Inter Milan 2 Trabzonspor 0

CSKA Moscow v Lille - no matches

CSKA Moscow v Trabzonspor - no matches

Lille v Trabzonspor - no matches

