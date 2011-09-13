LONDON, Sept 13 Facts and figures relating to
Group B for the 2011-2012 Champions League:
Inter Milan (Italy)
Champions League appearances: 11th
CL record: 1 title (2010), 1 final, 2 semi-finals, 6
quarter-finals
CL match record: P97 W46 D25 L26 F138 A109
European Cup/CL record: 3 titles (1964, 1965, 2010), 5
finals, 8 semi-finals, 12 quarter-finals
EC/CL match record: P158 W78 D43 L37 F229 A152
Other European titles: UEFA Cup 3 (1991, 1994, 1998)
Overall match record: P352 W173 D86 L93 F542 A331
Last season: lost to Schalke 04 7-3 on aggregate in
quarter-finals
Coach: Gian Piero Gasperini (Italy) CL Record: no matches
Biggest CL win: 20/10/04 v Valencia 5-1
Worst CL defeat: 25/11/03 v Arsenal 1-5
Most CL appearances: Javier Zanetti 88
Most CL goals: Adriano 14
Fascinating fact: Inter's third European champions title in
2010 came 45 years after their second, the longest gap by any
title-winning club
- -
CSKA Moscow (Russia)
Champions League appearances: 6th
CL record: 2 quarter-finals (1993, 2010)
CL match record: P34 W8 D8 L18 F31 A49
European Cup/CL record: 2 quarter-finals
EC/CL match record: P52 W18 D13 L21 F59 A66
European titles: UEFA Cup 1 (2005)
Overall match record: P105 W47 D24 L34 F147 A110
Last season: lost to Porto 3-1 on aggregate in UEFA Cup 4th
round
Coach: Leonid Slutsky (Russia) CL Record: P7 W3 D2 L2
Biggest CL win: 7/12/04 v Paris St Germain 3-1
Worst CL defeat: 17/03/93 v Olympique Marseille 0-6
Most CL appearances: Aleksei Berezutsky 27
Most CL goals: Milos Krasic 5
Fascinating fact: CSKA failed to score in eight of their
first 11 CL games
- -
Lille (France)
Champions League appearances: 4th
CL record: best performance - last 16 (2007)
CL match record: P20 W4 D9 L7 F16 A16
European Cup/CL record: 1 last 16
EC/CL match record: P24 W7 D9 L8 F22 A17
European titles: none, best performance - last 16 CL (2007)
Overall match record: P66 W28 D21 L17 F83 A56
Last season: lost to PSV Eindhoven 5-3 on aggregate in UEFA
Cup 3rd round
Coach: Rudi Garcia (France) CL Record: no matches
Biggest CL wins: 25/09/01 v Olympiakos Piraeus 3-1
17/10/06 v AEK Athens 3-1
Worst CL defeat: 17/10/01 v Olympiakos Piraeus 1-2
Most CL appearances: Gregory Tafforeau 16
Most CL goals: Bruno Cheyrou 3
Fascinating fact: Lille have never conceded more than three
goals in a European game and have let in only 56 in 66 matches
in total
- -
Trabzonspor (Turkey)
Champions League appearances: 1st
CL record: none
CL match record: no matches
European Cup/CL record: best performance - 2nd round
(1976-77)
EC/CL match record: P22 W9 D3 L10 F21 A29
European titles: none, best performance - UEFA Cup 3rd round
(1991-92/1994-95)
Overall match record: P79 W29 D19 L31 F98 A116
Last season: lost to Liverpool 3-1 on aggregate in UEFA Cup
1st round
Coach: Senol Gunes (Turkey) CL Record: no matches
Biggest CL win: no matches
Worst CL defeat: no matches
Most CL appearances: none
Most CL goals: none
Fascinating fact: Trabzonspor are making their CL debut by
default, having been drafted in as last-minute replacements for
Turkish champions Fenerbahce who are being investigated for
match-fixing
- -
Head-to-heads
Inter Milan v CSKA Sofia
Played: 4
Wins: Inter 4
Previous matches
CL: GP 23/10/07 CSKA Moscow 1 Inter Milan 2
7/11/07 Inter Milan 4 CSKA Moscow 2
CL: QF 31/03/10 Inter Milan 1 CSKA Moscow 0
6/04/10 CSKA Moscow 0 Inter Milan 1
Inter Milan v Lille - no matches
Inter Milan v Trabzonspor
Played: 2
Wins: Inter 1, Trabzonspor 1
Previous matches
UEFA: R1 14/09/83 Trabzonspor 1 Inter Milan 0
28/09/83 Inter Milan 2 Trabzonspor 0
CSKA Moscow v Lille - no matches
CSKA Moscow v Trabzonspor - no matches
Lille v Trabzonspor - no matches
- - - -
(Compiled by Paul Radford; editing by Toby Davis)