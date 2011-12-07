Dec 7 Champions League Group B results and
standings after Wednesday's matches.
Lille 0 Trabzonspor 0
Inter Milan 1 CSKA Moscow 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Inter Milan * 6 3 1 2 8 7 10
CSKA Moscow * 6 2 2 2 9 8 8
Trabzonspor + 6 1 4 1 3 5 7
Lille 6 1 3 2 6 6 6
* Denotes qualified for last 16
+ Denotes qualified for Europa League last 32
Results:
Sept 14
Lille 2 CSKA Moscow 2
Inter Milan 0 Trabzonspor 1
Sept. 27
CSKA Moscow 2 Inter Milan 3
Trabzonspor 1 Lille 1
Oct 18
CSKA Moscow 3 Trabzonspor 0
Lille 0 Inter Milan 1
Nov 2
Trabzonspor 0 CSKA Moscow 0
Inter Milan 2 Lille 1
Nov 22
CSKA Moscow 0 Lille 2
Trabzonspor 1 Inter Milan 1
