SHOWCASE-Soccer-Bournemouth v Man City - the fans' view
Feb 9 Manchester City, third in the Premier League and on a run of three successive wins in all competitions, face a wounded Bournemouth side thumped 6-3 by Everton last weekend.
Nov 2 Champions League Group B results and standings after Wednesday's matches.
Trabzonspor 0 CSKA Moscow 0
Inter Milan 2 Lille 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Inter Milan 4 3 0 1 6 4 9
CSKA Moscow 4 1 2 1 7 5 5
Trabzonspor 4 1 2 1 2 4 5
Lille 4 0 2 2 4 6 2
Results:
Sept 14
Lille 2 CSKA Moscow 2
Inter Milan 0 Trabzonspor 1
Sept. 27
CSKA Moscow 2 Inter Milan 3
Trabzonspor 1 Lille 1
Oct 18
CSKA Moscow 3 Trabzonspor 0
Lille 0 Inter Milan 1
Next fixtures:
Nov. 22
CSKA Moscow v Lille
Trabzonspor v Inter Milan
Dec. 7
Lille v Trabzonspor
Inter Milan v CSKA Moscow
Feb 9 Italy made four changes to their team for the Six Nations match against Ireland in Rome on Saturday, with lock Andries Van Schalkwyk and flanker Simone Favaro, who were left out of the opener against Wales, set to return to the starting lineup.
Feb 9 Hull City manager Marco Silva wants his players to stay grounded ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to fourth-placed Arsenal, warning them they are not out of danger despite picking up points against Manchester United and Liverpool.