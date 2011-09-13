LONDON, Sept 13 Facts and figures relating to Group C for the 2011-2012 Champions League:

Manchester United (England)

Champions League appearances: 17th

CL record: 2 titles (1999, 2008), 4 finals, 7 semi-finals, 12 quarter-finals

CL match record: P176 W96 D45 L35 F304 A161

European Cup/CL record: 3 titles (1968, 1999, 2008), 5 finals, 12 semi-finals, 17 quarter-finals

EC/CL match record: P229 W130 D55 L44 F430 A214

Other European titles: Cup Winners Cup 1 (1991)

Overall match record: P291 W158 D77 L56 F533 A275

Last season: lost to Barcelona 3-1 in final

Coach: Alex Ferguson (Scotland) CL Record: P176 W96 D45 L35

Biggest CL win: 10/04/07 v AS Roma 7-1

Worst CL defeat: 2/11/94 v Barcelona 0-4

Most CL appearances: Ryan Giggs 126

Most CL goals: Ruud Van Nistelrooy 35

Fascinating fact: United hold a collection of CL records - most appearances (17), most consecutive appearances (16), most matches (176), most wins (96) and longest unbeaten run (25). Manager Alex Ferguson also holds the coach's record for most matches, also with 176.

- -

Benfica (Portugal)

Champions League appearances: 7th

CL record: 2 quarter-finals (1995, 2006)

CL match record: P42 W15 D11 L16 F44 A49

European Cup/CL record: 2 titles (1961, 1962), 7 finals, 8 semi-finals, 16 quarter-finals

EC/CL match record: P189 W90 D42 L57 F337 A204

Other European titles: none

Overall match record: P337 W162 D78 L97 F571 A360

Last season: lost to Braga 2-2 on away goals in UEFA Cup semi-finals

Coach: Jorge Jesus (Portugal) CL Record: P6 W2 D0 L4

Biggest CL win: 1/11/06 v Celtic 3-0

Worst CL defeats: 17/10/06 v Celtic 0-3

24/11/10 v Hapoel Tel Aviv 0-3

Most CL appearances: Luisao 26

Most CL goals: Nuno Gomes 7 Fascinating fact: Since winning their second European champions title in 1962, Benfica have been in five more finals, losing all of them, a European record.

- -

Basel (Switzerland)

Champions League appearances: 4th

CL record: best performance - 2nd group stage (2002-03)

CL match record: P24 W6 D5 L13 F27 A49

European Cup/CL record: 1 quarter-final (1974)

EC/CL match record: P62 W25 D11 L26 F97 A107

European titles: none

Overall match record: P148 W59 D27 L62 F244 A241

Last season: eliminated in group stage

Coach: Thorsten Fink (Germany) CL Record: P6 W2 D0 L4

Biggest CL win: 19/10/10 v AS Roma 3-1

Worst CL defeats: 22/10/08 v Barcelona 0-5

26/11/08 v Shakhtar Donetsk 0-5

Most CL appearances: Scott Chipperfield 14

Most CL goals: Christian Gimenez/Julio Rossi 5

Fascinating fact: Before beating CFR Cluj in their last CL home game last season, Basel had the unfortunate record of having been defeated in five consecutive CL matches in their own stadium.

- -

Otelul Galati (Romania)

Champions League appearances: 1st

CL record: none

CL match record: no matches

European Cup/CL record: none

EC/CL match record: no matches

European titles: none, best performance - 1st round UEFA Cup (1988-89)

Overall match record: P14 W5 D3 L6 F18 A21

Last season: no European matches

Coach: Dorinel Munteanu (Romania) CL Record: no matches

Biggest CL win: none

Worst CL defeats: none

Most CL appearances: none

Most CL goals: none

Fascinating fact: Otelul, the Romanian champions, have almost no European pedigree. Apart from two UEFA Cup first round games with Juventus in 1988-89, in which they lost 5-1 on aggregate, they have only ever played in qualifying rounds, never in the main competition.

- -

Head-to-heads

Manchester United v Benfica

Played: 7

Wins: United 6, Benfica 1

Previous matches

EC: QF 2/02/66 Manchester United 3 Benfica 2

9/03/66 Benfica 1 Manchester United 5

EC: FL 29/05/68 Manchester United 4 Benfica 1

(after extra time, in London)

CL: GP 27/09/05 Manchester United 2 Benfica 1

7/12/05 Benfica 2 Manchester United 1

CL: GP 26/09/06 Benfica 0 Manchester United 1

6/12/06 Manchester United 3 Benfica 1

Manchester United v Basel

Played: 2

Wins: United 1, draws 1

Previous matches

CL: GP2 26/11/02 Basel 1 Manchester United 3

12/03/03 Manchester United 1 Basel 1

Manchester United v Otelul Galati - no matches

Benfica v Basel - no matches

Benfica v Otelul Galati - no matches

Basel v Otelul Galati - no matches (Compiled by Paul Radford; editing by Toby Davis)