Soccer-Midfielder Tiote swaps Newcastle for China's Beijing Enterprises
Feb 9 Midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the English club said on Thursday.
LONDON, Sept 13 Facts and figures relating to Group C for the 2011-2012 Champions League:
Manchester United (England)
Champions League appearances: 17th
CL record: 2 titles (1999, 2008), 4 finals, 7 semi-finals, 12 quarter-finals
CL match record: P176 W96 D45 L35 F304 A161
European Cup/CL record: 3 titles (1968, 1999, 2008), 5 finals, 12 semi-finals, 17 quarter-finals
EC/CL match record: P229 W130 D55 L44 F430 A214
Other European titles: Cup Winners Cup 1 (1991)
Overall match record: P291 W158 D77 L56 F533 A275
Last season: lost to Barcelona 3-1 in final
Coach: Alex Ferguson (Scotland) CL Record: P176 W96 D45 L35
Biggest CL win: 10/04/07 v AS Roma 7-1
Worst CL defeat: 2/11/94 v Barcelona 0-4
Most CL appearances: Ryan Giggs 126
Most CL goals: Ruud Van Nistelrooy 35
Fascinating fact: United hold a collection of CL records - most appearances (17), most consecutive appearances (16), most matches (176), most wins (96) and longest unbeaten run (25). Manager Alex Ferguson also holds the coach's record for most matches, also with 176.
- -
Benfica (Portugal)
Champions League appearances: 7th
CL record: 2 quarter-finals (1995, 2006)
CL match record: P42 W15 D11 L16 F44 A49
European Cup/CL record: 2 titles (1961, 1962), 7 finals, 8 semi-finals, 16 quarter-finals
EC/CL match record: P189 W90 D42 L57 F337 A204
Other European titles: none
Overall match record: P337 W162 D78 L97 F571 A360
Last season: lost to Braga 2-2 on away goals in UEFA Cup semi-finals
Coach: Jorge Jesus (Portugal) CL Record: P6 W2 D0 L4
Biggest CL win: 1/11/06 v Celtic 3-0
Worst CL defeats: 17/10/06 v Celtic 0-3
24/11/10 v Hapoel Tel Aviv 0-3
Most CL appearances: Luisao 26
Most CL goals: Nuno Gomes 7 Fascinating fact: Since winning their second European champions title in 1962, Benfica have been in five more finals, losing all of them, a European record.
- -
Basel (Switzerland)
Champions League appearances: 4th
CL record: best performance - 2nd group stage (2002-03)
CL match record: P24 W6 D5 L13 F27 A49
European Cup/CL record: 1 quarter-final (1974)
EC/CL match record: P62 W25 D11 L26 F97 A107
European titles: none
Overall match record: P148 W59 D27 L62 F244 A241
Last season: eliminated in group stage
Coach: Thorsten Fink (Germany) CL Record: P6 W2 D0 L4
Biggest CL win: 19/10/10 v AS Roma 3-1
Worst CL defeats: 22/10/08 v Barcelona 0-5
26/11/08 v Shakhtar Donetsk 0-5
Most CL appearances: Scott Chipperfield 14
Most CL goals: Christian Gimenez/Julio Rossi 5
Fascinating fact: Before beating CFR Cluj in their last CL home game last season, Basel had the unfortunate record of having been defeated in five consecutive CL matches in their own stadium.
- -
Otelul Galati (Romania)
Champions League appearances: 1st
CL record: none
CL match record: no matches
European Cup/CL record: none
EC/CL match record: no matches
European titles: none, best performance - 1st round UEFA Cup (1988-89)
Overall match record: P14 W5 D3 L6 F18 A21
Last season: no European matches
Coach: Dorinel Munteanu (Romania) CL Record: no matches
Biggest CL win: none
Worst CL defeats: none
Most CL appearances: none
Most CL goals: none
Fascinating fact: Otelul, the Romanian champions, have almost no European pedigree. Apart from two UEFA Cup first round games with Juventus in 1988-89, in which they lost 5-1 on aggregate, they have only ever played in qualifying rounds, never in the main competition.
- -
Head-to-heads
Manchester United v Benfica
Played: 7
Wins: United 6, Benfica 1
Previous matches
EC: QF 2/02/66 Manchester United 3 Benfica 2
9/03/66 Benfica 1 Manchester United 5
EC: FL 29/05/68 Manchester United 4 Benfica 1
(after extra time, in London)
CL: GP 27/09/05 Manchester United 2 Benfica 1
7/12/05 Benfica 2 Manchester United 1
CL: GP 26/09/06 Benfica 0 Manchester United 1
6/12/06 Manchester United 3 Benfica 1
Manchester United v Basel
Played: 2
Wins: United 1, draws 1
Previous matches
CL: GP2 26/11/02 Basel 1 Manchester United 3
12/03/03 Manchester United 1 Basel 1
Manchester United v Otelul Galati - no matches
Benfica v Basel - no matches
Benfica v Otelul Galati - no matches
Basel v Otelul Galati - no matches (Compiled by Paul Radford; editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 9 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic said Andy Carroll may miss Saturday's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion as the striker has not trained this week due to a minor groin injury.
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - South Korea's Pyeongchang marks the one-year countdown to Asia's first Winter Olympics outside of Japan with a news conference and ceremony at the Gangneung Hockey Center. (OLYMPICS-PYEONGCHANG/ (PIX, TV), expect by 0800 GMT/3 AM ET, by Peter Rutherford, 400 words)