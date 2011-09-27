UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bullet point preview of Premier League fixtures
LONDON, Feb 9 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of matchday 25 of the Premier League on Feb 11, 12 and 13 (1500 unless stated):
Sept 27 Champions League Group C results and standings after Tuesday's matches.
Manchester United 3 Basel 3
Otelul Galati 0 Benfica 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Basel 2 1 1 0 5 4 4
Benfica 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
Manchester United 2 0 2 0 4 4 2
Otelul Galati 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
Results:
Sept 14
Basel 2 Otelul Galati 1
Benfica 1 Manchester United 1
Next fixtures:
Oct. 18
Otelul Galati v Manchester United
Basel v Benfica
Nov. 2
Manchester United v Otelul Galati
Benfica v Basel
Nov. 22
Otelul Galati v Basel
Manchester United v Benfica
Dec. 7
Basel v Manchester United
Benfica v Otelul Galati
LONDON, Feb 9 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of matchday 25 of the Premier League on Feb 11, 12 and 13 (1500 unless stated):
LONDON, Feb 9 Everton can match striker Romelu Lukaku's ambition and keep the Belgium international at Goodison Park, manager Ronald Koeman said on Thursday.
Feb 9 Midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the English club said on Thursday.