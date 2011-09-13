LONDON, Sept 13 Facts and figures relating to Group D for the 2011-2012 Champions League:

Real Madrid (Spain)

Champions League appearances: 16th

CL record: 3 titles (1998, 2000, 2002), 3 finals, 6 semi-finals, 9 quarter-finals

CL match record: P163 W89 D34 L40 F313 A185

European Cup/CL record: 9 titles (1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002), 12 finals, 22 semi-finals, 28 quarter-finals

EC/CL match record: P335 W192 D59 L84 F719 A372

Other European titles: UEFA Cup 2 (1985, 1986)

Overall match record: P430 W241 D78 L111 F887 A471

Last season: lost to Barcelona 3-1 on aggregate in semi-finals

Coach: Jose Mourinho (Portugal) CL Record: P11 W7 D3 L1 (total with Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, P82 W42 D23 L17)

Biggest CL win: 25/09/02 v Genk 6-0

Worst CL defeat: 15/03/09 v Liverpool 0-4

Most CL appearances: Raul 130

Most CL goals: Raul 66

Fascinating facts: Real have scored more goals in the CL than any other team (313) but are only seven ahead of their arch-rivals Barcelona

- -

Olympique Lyon (France)

Champions League appearances: 12th

CL record: 1 semi-final (2010), 4 quarter-finals

CL match record: P98 W47 D23 L28 F167 A115

European Cup/CL record: 1 semi-final, 4 quarter-finals

EC/CL match record: P106 W52 D24 L30 F183 A124

European titles: none

Overall match record: P178 W87 D35 L56 F297 A236

Last season: lost to Real Madrid 4-1 on aggregate in last 16

Coach: Remi Garde (France) CL Record: no matches

Biggest CL win: 8/03/05 v Werder Bremen 7-2

Worst CL defeat: 11/03/09 v Barcelona 2-5

Most CL appearances: Sidney Govou 71

Most CL goals: Juninho 18

Fascinating fact: Lyon have qualified for the competition for 13 seasons in a row and have gone into the knockout stage in each of the last eight - but have never reached the final

- -

Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands)

Champions League appearances: 10th

CL record: 1 title (1995), 2 finals, 3 semi-finals, 4 quarter-finals

CL match record: P78 W33 D21 L24 F102 A75

European Cup/CL record: 4 titles (1971, 1972, 1973, 1995), 6 finals, 8 semi-finals, 12 quarter-finals

EC/CL match record: P167 W80 D41 L46 F263 A169

Other European titles: Cup Winners Cup 1 (1987), UEFA Cup 1 (1992)

Overall match record: P311 W161 D61 L89 F540 A303

Last season: eliminated in group stage

Coach: Frank De Boer (Netherlands) CL Record: P1 W1 D0 L0

Biggest CL win: 27/09/95 v Ferencvaros 5-1

Worst CL defeats: 28/09/04 v Bayern Munich 0-4

23/11/10 v Real Madrid 0-4

Most CL appearances: Jari Litmanen 42

Most CL goals: Litmanen 20

Fascinating fact: Ajax won the CL at their first attempt in 1995 and were unbeaten in their first 19 games in the competition, a record which stood until beaten by Manchester United two years ago

- -

Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia)

Champions League appearances: 3rd

CL record: best performance - group stage (1998-99, 1999-2000)

CL match record: P12 W3 D4 L5 F12 A14

European Cup/CL record: best performance - 2 CL group stages

EC/CL match record: P64 W25 D15 L24 F103 A82

Other European titles: Fairs Cup 1 (1967)

Overall match record: P222 W84 D53 L85 F329 A274

Last season: lost to Sherif Tiraspol 2-2 on pens in qualifying round

Coach: Kruno Jurcic (Croatia) CL Record: no matches

Biggest CL win: 29/09/99 v Sturm Graz 3-0

Worst CL defeat: 21/10/98 v Porto 0-3

Most CL appearances: Tomislav Rukavina 12

Most CL goals: Tomo Sokota 3

Fascinating fact: It is the first time Dinamo have appeared in the competition under their present name. They were called Croatia Zagreb in their previous appearances in the 1998-99 and 1999-2000 seasons.

- -

Head-to-heads

Real Madrid v Olympique Lyon

Played: 8

Wins: Lyon 3, Real 1, draws 4

Previous matches

CL: GP 13/09/05 Olympique Lyon 3 Real Madrid 0

23/11/05 Real Madrid 1 Olympique Lyon 1

CL: GP 13/09/06 Olympique Lyon 2 Real Madrid 0

21/11/06 Real Madrid 2 Olympique Lyon 2

CL: KO 16/02/10 Olympique Lyon 1 Real Madrid 0

10/03/10 Real Madrid 1 Olympique Lyon 1

CL: KO 22/02/11 Olympique Lyon 1 Real Madrid 1

16/03/11 Real Madrid 3 Olympique Lyon 0

Real Madrid v Ajax Amsterdam

Played: 8

Wins: Ajax 4, Real 3, draws 1

EC: R1 20/09/67 Ajax Amsterdam 1 Real Madrid 1

11/10/67 Real Madrid 2 Ajax Amsterdam 1(after extra time)

EC: SF 11/04/73 Ajax Amsterdam 2 Real Madrid 1

25/04/73 Real Madrid 0 Ajax Amsterdam 1

CL: GP 13/09/95 Ajax Amsterdam 1 Real Madrid 0

22/11/95 Real Madrid 0 Ajax Amsterdam 2

CL: GP 15/09/10 Real Madrid 2 Ajax Amsterdam 0

23/11/10 Ajax Amsterdam 0 Real Madrid 4

Real Madrid v Dinamo Zagreb - no matches

Olympique Lyon v Ajax Amsterdam

Played: 2

Wins: Ajax 2

Previous matches

CL: GP 17/09/02 Ajax Amsterdam 2 Olympique Lyon 1

30/10/02 Olympique Lyon 0 Ajax Amsterdam 2

Olympique Lyon v Dinamo Zagreb - no matches

Ajax Amsterdam v Dinamo Zagreb

Played: 6

Wins: Ajax 3, Dinamo 2, draws 1

Previous matches

CL: GP 16/09/98 Croatia Zagreb 0 Ajax Amsterdam 0

25/11/98 Ajax Amsterdam 0 Croatia Zagreb 1

UEFA: R1 20/09/07 Dinamo Zagreb 0 Ajax Amsterdam 1

4/10/07 Ajax Amsterdam 2 Dinamo Zagreb 3

EL: GP 22/10/09 Ajax Amsterdam 2 Dinamo Zagreb 1

5/11/09 Dinamo Zagreb 0 Ajax Amsterdam 2