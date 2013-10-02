Oct 2 Champions League Group D results and
standings after Wednesday's matches.
Manchester City 1 Bayern Munich 3
CSKA Moscow 3 Viktoria Plzen 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Bayern Munich 2 2 0 0 6 1 6
Manchester City 2 1 0 1 4 3 3
CSKA Moscow 2 1 0 1 3 5 3
Viktoria Plzen 2 0 0 2 2 6 0
Previous results:
Sept. 17
Bayern Munich 3 CSKA Moscow 0
Viktoria Plzen 0 Manchester City 3
Fixtures:
Oct. 23
CSKA Moscow v Manchester City
Bayern Munich v Viktoria Plzen
Nov. 5
Manchester City v CSKA Moscow
Viktoria Plzen v Bayern Munich
Nov. 27
Manchester City v Viktoria Plzen
CSKA Moscow v Bayern Munich
Dec. 10
Bayern Munich v Manchester City
Viktoria Plzen v CSKA Moscow
