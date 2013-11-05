Soccer-Wenger focuses on 'bigger picture' for Arsenal future
March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, whose contract expires at the end of the season, will make a decision about his future based on the "bigger picture" and not a recent slump in form.
Nov 5 Champions League Group D results and standings after Tuesday's matches. Manchester City 5 CSKA Moscow 2 Viktoria Plzen 0 Bayern Munich 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Bayern Munich 4 4 0 0 12 1 12 Manchester City 4 3 0 1 11 6 9 CSKA Moscow 4 1 0 3 6 12 3 Viktoria Plzen 4 0 0 4 2 12 0 Previous results: Sept. 17 Bayern Munich 3 CSKA Moscow 0 Viktoria Plzen 0 Manchester City 3 Oct. 2 Manchester City 1 Bayern Munich 3 CSKA Moscow 3 Viktoria Plzen 2 Oct. 23 CSKA Moscow 1 Manchester City 2 Bayern Munich 5 Viktoria Plzen 0 Fixtures: Nov. 27 Manchester City v Viktoria Plzen CSKA Moscow v Bayern Munich Dec. 10 Bayern Munich v Manchester City Viktoria Plzen v CSKA Moscow (Editing by Josh Reich)
March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, whose contract expires at the end of the season, will make a decision about his future based on the "bigger picture" and not a recent slump in form.
ROME - Napoli face the unenviable task of trying to recover a two-goal deficit against Real Madrid in their last 16, second leg tie after a 3-1 defeat at the Bernabeu. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-NAP-MAD/, expect from 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)
March 7 Defender Harry Maguire maintains that 19th-placed Hull City are still in control of their own destiny and can climb out of the Premier League relegation zone if they can rediscover some consistency.