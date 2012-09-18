Soccer-Huddersfield strike late to beat Reading
Feb 21 Huddersfield Town kept up the pressure on the top two teams in the Championship with a 1-0 win over fellow promotion hopefuls Reading thanks to a late goal by Philip Billing on Tuesday.
Sept 18 Champions League Group D results and standings after Tuesday's matches. Borussia Dortmund 1 Ajax Amsterdam 0 Real Madrid 3 Manchester City 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts Real Madrid 1 1 0 0 3 2 3 Borussia Dortmund 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Manchester City 1 0 0 1 2 3 0 Ajax Amsterdam 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Next fixtures: Oct. 3 Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund Ajax Amsterdam v Real Madrid Oct. 24 Ajax Amsterdam v Manchester City Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid Nov. 6 Manchester City v Ajax Amsterdam Real Madrid v Borussia Dortmund Nov. 21 Ajax Amsterdam v Borussia Dortmund Manchester City v Real Madrid Dec. 4 Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City Real Madrid v Ajax Amsterdam (Editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 21 Huddersfield Town kept up the pressure on the top two teams in the Championship with a 1-0 win over fellow promotion hopefuls Reading thanks to a late goal by Philip Billing on Tuesday.
PARIS, Feb 21 Manchester United's Wayne Rooney did not travel with the squad for Wednesday's Europa League last-32, second leg at St Etienne despite training on the eve of the match, amid continuing media speculation about his future at the club.
* Raheem Sterling put hosts ahead with a tap-in at The Etihad