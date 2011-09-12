LONDON, Sept 12 Facts and figures relating to Group E for the 2011-2012 Champions League:

Chelsea (England)

Champions League appearances: 10th

CL record: 1 final (2008), 5 semi-finals, 7 quarter-finals

CL match record: P101 W50 D30 L21 F154 A85

European Cup/CL record: 1 final, 5 semi-finals, 7 quarter-finals

EC/CL match record: P105 W53 D31 L21 F162 A85

European titles: Cup Winners Cup 2 (1971, 1998)

Overall match record: P172 W90 D47 L35 F287 A147

Last season: lost to Manchester United 3-1 on aggregate in quarter-finals

Coach: Andre Villas-Boas (Portugal) CL Record: no matches

Biggest CL win: 20/10/99 v Galatasaray 5-0

Worst CL defeat: 18/04/00 v Barcelona 1-5

Most CL appearances: John Terry 77

Most CL goals: Didier Drogba 28

Fascinating fact: Chelsea have reached the knockout stage of the competition in each of the last eight seasons but have yet to win it despite going agonisingly close against Manchester United in the 2008 final when captain John Terry missed a spot kick in the penalty shootout which would have taken the trophy to London for the first time

- -

Valencia (Spain)

Champions League appearances: 8th

CL record: 2 finals (2000, 2001), 2 semi-finals, 4 quarter-finals

CL match record: P78 W35 D24 L19 F115 A74

European Cup/CL record: 2 finals, 2 semi-finals, 4 quarter-finals

EC/CL match record: P92 W43 D27 L22 F137 A82

European titles: Cup Winners Cup 1 (1980), UEFA Cup 1 (2004), Fairs Cup 2 (1962, 1963)

Overall match record: P262 W127 D74 L61 F448 A279

Last season: lost to Schalke 04 4-2 on aggregate in last 16

Coach: Unai Emery (Spain) CL Record: P7 W2 D3 L2

Biggest CL win: 24/11/10 v Bursaspor 6-1

Worst CL defeat: 20/10/04 v Inter Milan 1-5

Most CL appearances: Santiago Canizares 58

Most CL goals: Juan Sanchez 9

Fascinating fact: Valencia appeared in two consecutive finals in 2000 and 2001 but lost both and are the only team to have appeared in two CL finals without ever winning the trophy

- -

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)

Champions League appearances: 7th

CL record: 1 final (2002), 1 semi-final, 2 quarter-finals

CL match record: P57 W21 D12 L24 F86 A97

European Cup/CL record: 1 final, 1 semi-final, 2 quarter-finals

EC/CL match record: P63 W24 D13 L26 F101 A101

European titles: UEFA Cup 1 (1989)

Overall match record: P149 W64 D36 L49 F243 A186

Last season: lost to Villarreal 5-3 on aggregate in UEFA Cup 4th round

Coach: Robin Dutt (Germany) CL Record: no matches

Biggest CL win: 5/11/97 v Sporting Lisbon 4-1

Worst CL defeat: 18/09/02 v Olympiakos Piraeus 2-6

Most CL appearances: Carsten Ramelow 49

Most CL goals: Ulf Kirsten 9

Fascinating fact: Bayer Leverkusen are appearing in the competition for the seventh time though they have never claimed their own domestic league title in Germany despite being runners-up five times

- -

Genk (Belgium)

Champions League appearances: 2nd

CL record: best performance - group stage (2002-03)

CL match record: P6 W0 D4 L2 F2 A9

European Cup/CL record: best performance - 1 CL group stage

EC/CL match record: P16 W5 D5 L6 F18 A25

European titles: none, best performance - CL group stage

Overall match record: P36 W14 D9 L13 F62 A59

Last season: lost to Porto 7-2 on aggregate in UEFA Cup 1st round

Coach: Pierre Denier (Belgium) CL Record: no matches

Biggest CL win: no wins

Worst CL defeats: 25/09/02 v Real Madrid 0-6

Most CL appearances: Mirsad Beslija + 4 others 6

Most CL goals: Wesley Sonck 2

Fascinating fact: Genk scored just two goals in their only previous CL appearance in the 2002-03 season and failed to win a match

- -

Head-to-heads

Chelsea v Valencia

Played: 4

Wins: Chelsea 2, draws 2

Previous matches

CL: QF 4/04/07 Chelsea 1 Valencia 1

10/04/07 Valencia 1 Chelsea 2

CL: GP 3/10/07 Valencia 1 Chelsea 2

11/12/07 Chelsea 0 Valencia 0

Chelsea v Bayer Leverkusen - no matches

Chelsea v Genk - no matches

Valencia v Bayer Leverkusen - no matches

Valencia v Genk - no matches

Bayer Leverkusen v Genk - no matches (Compiled by Paul Radford; editing by Toby Davis)