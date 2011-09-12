LONDON, Sept 12 Facts and figures relating to
Group E for the 2011-2012 Champions League:
Chelsea (England)
Champions League appearances: 10th
CL record: 1 final (2008), 5 semi-finals, 7 quarter-finals
CL match record: P101 W50 D30 L21 F154 A85
European Cup/CL record: 1 final, 5 semi-finals, 7
quarter-finals
EC/CL match record: P105 W53 D31 L21 F162 A85
European titles: Cup Winners Cup 2 (1971, 1998)
Overall match record: P172 W90 D47 L35 F287 A147
Last season: lost to Manchester United 3-1 on aggregate in
quarter-finals
Coach: Andre Villas-Boas (Portugal) CL Record: no matches
Biggest CL win: 20/10/99 v Galatasaray 5-0
Worst CL defeat: 18/04/00 v Barcelona 1-5
Most CL appearances: John Terry 77
Most CL goals: Didier Drogba 28
Fascinating fact: Chelsea have reached the knockout stage of
the competition in each of the last eight seasons but have yet
to win it despite going agonisingly close against Manchester
United in the 2008 final when captain John Terry missed a spot
kick in the penalty shootout which would have taken the trophy
to London for the first time
- -
Valencia (Spain)
Champions League appearances: 8th
CL record: 2 finals (2000, 2001), 2 semi-finals, 4
quarter-finals
CL match record: P78 W35 D24 L19 F115 A74
European Cup/CL record: 2 finals, 2 semi-finals, 4
quarter-finals
EC/CL match record: P92 W43 D27 L22 F137 A82
European titles: Cup Winners Cup 1 (1980), UEFA Cup 1
(2004), Fairs Cup 2 (1962, 1963)
Overall match record: P262 W127 D74 L61 F448 A279
Last season: lost to Schalke 04 4-2 on aggregate in last 16
Coach: Unai Emery (Spain) CL Record: P7 W2 D3 L2
Biggest CL win: 24/11/10 v Bursaspor 6-1
Worst CL defeat: 20/10/04 v Inter Milan 1-5
Most CL appearances: Santiago Canizares 58
Most CL goals: Juan Sanchez 9
Fascinating fact: Valencia appeared in two consecutive
finals in 2000 and 2001 but lost both and are the only team to
have appeared in two CL finals without ever winning the trophy
- -
Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)
Champions League appearances: 7th
CL record: 1 final (2002), 1 semi-final, 2 quarter-finals
CL match record: P57 W21 D12 L24 F86 A97
European Cup/CL record: 1 final, 1 semi-final, 2
quarter-finals
EC/CL match record: P63 W24 D13 L26 F101 A101
European titles: UEFA Cup 1 (1989)
Overall match record: P149 W64 D36 L49 F243 A186
Last season: lost to Villarreal 5-3 on aggregate in UEFA Cup
4th round
Coach: Robin Dutt (Germany) CL Record: no matches
Biggest CL win: 5/11/97 v Sporting Lisbon 4-1
Worst CL defeat: 18/09/02 v Olympiakos Piraeus 2-6
Most CL appearances: Carsten Ramelow 49
Most CL goals: Ulf Kirsten 9
Fascinating fact: Bayer Leverkusen are appearing in the
competition for the seventh time though they have never claimed
their own domestic league title in Germany despite being
runners-up five times
- -
Genk (Belgium)
Champions League appearances: 2nd
CL record: best performance - group stage (2002-03)
CL match record: P6 W0 D4 L2 F2 A9
European Cup/CL record: best performance - 1 CL group stage
EC/CL match record: P16 W5 D5 L6 F18 A25
European titles: none, best performance - CL group stage
Overall match record: P36 W14 D9 L13 F62 A59
Last season: lost to Porto 7-2 on aggregate in UEFA Cup 1st
round
Coach: Pierre Denier (Belgium) CL Record: no matches
Biggest CL win: no wins
Worst CL defeats: 25/09/02 v Real Madrid 0-6
Most CL appearances: Mirsad Beslija + 4 others 6
Most CL goals: Wesley Sonck 2
Fascinating fact: Genk scored just two goals in their only
previous CL appearance in the 2002-03 season and failed to win a
match
- -
Head-to-heads
Chelsea v Valencia
Played: 4
Wins: Chelsea 2, draws 2
Previous matches
CL: QF 4/04/07 Chelsea 1 Valencia 1
10/04/07 Valencia 1 Chelsea 2
CL: GP 3/10/07 Valencia 1 Chelsea 2
11/12/07 Chelsea 0 Valencia 0
Chelsea v Bayer Leverkusen - no matches
Chelsea v Genk - no matches
Valencia v Bayer Leverkusen - no matches
Valencia v Genk - no matches
Bayer Leverkusen v Genk - no matches
