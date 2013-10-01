Soccer-Infantino confident Argentina will escape suspension
LONDON, March 9 Argentina are close to resolving a row that could have seen the former world champions suspended, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Thursday.
Oct 1 Champions League Group E results and standings after Tuesday's matches. Basel 0 Schalke 04 1 Steaua Bucharest 0 Chelsea 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts Schalke 04 2 2 0 0 4 0 6 Basel 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 Chelsea 2 1 0 1 5 2 3 Steaua Bucharest 2 0 0 2 0 7 0 Previous results: Sept. 18 Schalke 04 3 Steaua Bucharest 0 Chelsea 1 Basel 2 Fixtures: Oct. 22 Steaua Bucharest v Basel Schalke 04 v Chelsea Nov. 6 Basel v Steaua Bucharest Chelsea v Schalke 04 Nov. 26 Basel v Chelsea Steaua Bucharest v Schalke 04 Dec. 11 Schalke 04 v Basel Chelsea v Steaua Bucharest (Editing by Josh Reich)
LONDON, March 9 Argentina are close to resolving a row that could have seen the former world champions suspended, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Thursday.
GLASGOW, March 9 Flanker Hamish Watson returns to the Scotland team in the only change for Saturday’s decisive Six Nations clash against England at Twickenham, coach Vern Cotter announced on Thursday.
March 9 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will take into consideration the views of the club's divided fan base before deciding whether to extend his 20-year reign at the north London side.