Nov 6 Champions League Group E results and
standings after Wednesday's matches.
Basel 1 Steaua Bucharest 1
Chelsea 3 Schalke 04 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Chelsea 4 3 0 1 11 2 9
Schalke 04 4 2 0 2 4 6 6
Basel 4 1 2 1 4 4 5
Steaua Bucharest 4 0 2 2 2 9 2
Previous results:
Sept. 18
Schalke 04 3 Steaua Bucharest 0
Chelsea 1 Basel 2
Oct 1
Basel 0 Schalke 04 1
Steaua Bucharest 0 Chelsea 4
Oct. 22
Steaua Bucharest 1 Basel 1
Schalke 04 0 Chelsea 3
Fixtures:
Nov. 26
Basel v Chelsea
Steaua Bucharest v Schalke 04
Dec. 11
Schalke 04 v Basel
Chelsea v Steaua Bucharest
